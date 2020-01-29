The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college football players. Names were provided by high school coaches.
Clarke CountyNick Bahamonde, Ithaca: A freshman kicker, Bahamonde made 11 of 13 field goals (long of 47 yards against St. John Fisher on Sept. 28) and made 48 of 51 extra points. Had 29 touchbacks on 72 kickoffs, including six on 10 attempts against Rochester on Oct. 26. Selected as the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year and named to the Liberty League and ECAC Division III first team. Earned Liberty League Rookie of the Week honors five times and was named Liberty League Special Teams Performer of the Week once and named to the D3football.com Team of the Week once. The Bombers went 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Liberty League.
Matt Dang, Bridgewater: A senior safety, Dang played in all 11 games and had 33 tackles (2.5 for loss), one sack, two fumble recoveries, one interception, five pass breakups, and blocked three punts. He was named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team and the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association second team. Dang was also named to the D3football.com All-South Region second team for his special teams contributions. The Eagles went 10-1 overall (8-0 in the ODAC to win the conference championship) and lost to Delaware Valley in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Bridgewater finished with a No. 20 national ranking in the D3football.com and AFCA Coaches Poll.
Justin Dulaney, William & Mary: A junior tight end, Dulaney was credited with playing in six games and made one catch. The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Tribe went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Julius Grant, Bridgewater: A senior defensive tackle, Grant played in all 11 games and had 17 tackles (one sack).
Brett McDonald, Christopher Newport: A junior tight end, McDonald was credited with playing in nine games. He made three catches for 28 yards and had one rushing attempt for 15 yards. The NCAA Division III Captains went 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Jaxon Ottobre, Coast Guard: A junior defensive back, Ottobre was credited with playing in eight games. He made two tackles. The NCAA Division III Bears went 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.
Jacob Peace, Virginia Military Institute: A redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Peace was credited with playing in two games. The NCAA Division I FCS Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference.
Bryan Wallace, Charlotte: A redshirt freshman defensive lineman, Wallace played in 11 games and made 21 tackles (three for loss) and had two quarterback hurries. The NCAA Division I FBS 49ers went 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA. Charlotte lost to Buffalo 31-9 in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.
HandleyNoah Climer, Shepherd: A senior offensive lineman, Climer was credited with playing in four games. The NCAA Division II Rams went 10-3 overall and went 6-1 to place second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East division. Shepherd lost to Slippery Rock 51-30 in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
Kevin Curry, James Madison: A freshman wide receiver, Curry had three catches for 33 yards and one touchdown in two games before leaving school in October. Curry is now back at JMU and will resume his football career. The NCAA Division I FCS Dukes went 14-2 overall and 8-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU lost to North Dakota State 28-20 in the FCS championship game and finished with a No. 2 ranking in the final STATS FCS poll.
D.J. Frisby, West Liberty: A junior running back, Frisby played in all 11 games and had 47 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns, three catches for 16 yards and one TD, and one kickoff return for 41 yards. The NCAA Division II Hilltoppers went 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain East Conference.
Joey Mammano, Apprentice: A sophomore offensive lineman, Mammano was credited with playing in eight games for the Builders, who averaged 335 yards (188.7 rushing) and 23.6 points per game. A member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, the Builders went 6-4.
Ra’Shaad Morris, Charleston: A redshirt freshman defensive back, Morris was credited with playing in five games. He had five tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. The NCAA Division II Golden Eagles went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain East Conference.
Bobby Teahan, Howard: A sophomore offensive lineman, Teahan was credited with playing in four games. The NCAA Division I FCS Bison went 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
James WoodTreyven Mandel, Shenandoah: A freshman defensive back, Mandel was credited with playing in two games. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 6-4 overall and 4-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Luke Roy, Frostburg State: A freshman defensive lineman, Roy was injured this year and was not credited with playing in any games. The NCAA Division II Bobcats went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain East Conference.
MillbrookTrammel Anthony, Shenandoah: A sophomore linebacker, Anthony played in all 10 games and had 48 tackles (sixth on the team), including two for loss. Anthony had a season-high 10 tackles on Nov. 16 against Washington and Lee. Anthony also had one forced fumble, six pass breakups and recorded a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 70-35 win against Methodist to close the season on Nov. 23.
Isaac Brown, Richmond: A redshirt freshman wide receiver, Brown played in all 12 games and made 10 starts. Brown finished third on the team with 32 catches for 313 yards, had one touchdown reception and recorded at least one catch in the Spiders’ first 11 games of the year. Brown also had one rush for eight yards, completed one pass for 20 yards and had one punt return for six yards. The NCAA Division I FCS Spiders went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the CAA.
Jayden Johnson, Bridgewater: A sophomore linebacker, Johnson played in 10 games and had 12 tackles (one for loss).
Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall: A junior defensive back, Johnson started all 13 games and had 88 tackles (third on the team), including 49 solo, six pass breakups (second) and one interception. Johnson was named Conference USA honorable mention. The NCAA Division I FBS Thundering Herd went 8-5 overall (6-2 Conference USA) and lost 45-28 to Central Florida in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
PK Kier, Virginia: A junior running back, Kier played in all 14 games and had 32 carries for 174 yards (a 5.4 average) and one touchdown. The NCAA Division I FBS Cavaliers went 9-5 overall, 6-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and lost to Florida 36-28 in the Orange Bowl. Virginia finished 25th in the final Coaches Poll.
Jake Mihill, Shenandoah: A sophomore linebacker, Mihill was credited with playing in seven games. Mihill had three tackles.
Noah Robinson, Delaware: A freshman running back, Robinson was not credited with playing in any games. The NCAA Division I FCS Blue Hens went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the CAA.
Savon Smith, Richmond: A freshman running back, Smith played in all 12 games and started three. Smith was third on the team in rushing with 271 yards on 53 carries (5.1 yards per carry). Smith had seven carries for 79 yards against Villanova on Nov. 9. Smith also had 17 receptions for 145 yards, including 10 catches for 99 yards against William & Mary in the season-finale on Nov. 23. Each of Smith’s catches came in the final five games of the year.
Tyrek Talley, Randolph-Macon: A freshman linebacker, Talley was not credited with playing in any games. The NCAA Division III Yellow Jackets went 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the ODAC.
Jacob Young, Shenandoah: A freshman linebacker, Young was not credited with playing in any games.
Sherando Aaron Banks, Richmond: A redshirt freshman defensive back, Banks played in five games, including three starts, before suffering a season-ending injury against Albany on Oct. 5. Banks recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), including two for loss. He also had one pass defensed.
Nick Corbit, Lenoir-Rhyne: A freshman offensive lineman, Corbit was not credited with playing in any games. The NCAA Division II Bears went 13-1 overall and went 8-0 to capture the South Atlantic Conference. Lenoir-Rhyne lost 43-28 to West Florida in the Division II quarterfinals (regional final). The Bears finished with a No. 4 ranking in the final D2football.com and AFCA Coaches polls.
JoJo Doleman, Marshall: A linebacker, Doleman was redshirted as a freshman.
David Eppard, Shepherd: A junior linebacker, Eppard played in all 13 games and had 20 tackles.
Will Hall, Frostburg State: A freshman tight end, Hall was credited with playing in one game this season.
Nick Mazza, Christopher Newport: A freshman wide receiver, Mazza was credited with playing in eight games. He had one catch for 13 yards and one rushing attempt for eight yards.
Josh Ojo, West Liberty: A graduate student cornerback, Ojo played in all 11 games and had 66 tackles (second on the team). He had two tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups (first on the team) and one forced fumble.
Ryan Pellath, Norwich: A senior listed as a long snapper, Pellath was credited with playing in nine games. He made three tackles. The NCAA Division III Cadets went 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the NEWMAC.
Michael Perry, Charleston: A sophomore linebacker, Perry was credited with playing in nine games. He had 45 tackles (5.5 for loss) to rank seventh on the team, a forced fumble, five quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.
Dylan Rivers, Virginia Tech: A junior linebacker, Rivers played in 12 games as a special teams contributor. Rivers made five tackles (three solo). After the season, Rivers retired from football because of a neck injury. He will remain with the program as part of the school’s strength and conditioning staff as a senior. The NCAA Division I FBS Hokies went 8-5 overall (5-3 ACC) and lost to 37-30 to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
Kyle Warren, Alderson Broaddus: A senior defensive lineman, Warren was credited with playing in nine games. Warren made nine tackles (four solo) and forced one fumble. The NCAA Division II Battlers went 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
