EAST
Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Georgetown 69, Catholic 0
Hampton 41, Howard 20
Marshall 33, Ohio 31
N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10
Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10
Temple 20, Maryland 17
Towson 45, Maine 23
Villanova 45, Bucknell 10
West Virginia 44, NC State 27
SOUTH
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Auburn 55, Kent St. 16
Charlotte 52, UMass 17
Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18
Elon 42, Richmond 20
FIU 30, New Hampshire 17
Florida 29, Kentucky 21
Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0
James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12
Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24
LSU 65, Northwestern St. 14
Liberty 35, Buffalo 17
Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29
Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0
Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT
VMI 31, ETSU 24, OT
Virginia 31, Florida St. 24
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17
William & Mary 38, Colgate 10
MIDWEST
Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7
Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13
E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31
Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Missouri 50, SE Missouri 0
Nebraska 44, N. Illinois 8
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14
Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14
Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10
TCU 34, Purdue 13
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34
Army 31, UTSA 13
Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21
Texas 48, Rice 13
Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3
FAR WEST
Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT
BYU 30, Southern Cal 27
California 23, North Texas 17
Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14
Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7
Utah 31, Idaho St. 0
Washington 52, Hawaii 20
