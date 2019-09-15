EAST

Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Georgetown 69, Catholic 0

Hampton 41, Howard 20

Marshall 33, Ohio 31

N. Dakota St. 47, Delaware 22

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10

Stony Brook 26, Wagner 10

Temple 20, Maryland 17

Towson 45, Maine 23

Villanova 45, Bucknell 10

West Virginia 44, NC State 27

SOUTH

Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Auburn 55, Kent St. 16

Charlotte 52, UMass 17

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk St. 7

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee 18

Elon 42, Richmond 20

FIU 30, New Hampshire 17

Florida 29, Kentucky 21

Georgia 55, Arkansas St. 0

James Madison 63, Morgan St. 12

Kansas St. 31, Mississippi St. 24

LSU 65, Northwestern St. 14

Liberty 35, Buffalo 17

Louisville 38, W. Kentucky 21

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0

Mississippi 40, SE Louisiana 29

Tennessee 45, Chattanooga 0

Tennessee Tech 31, Virginia-Wise 14

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24, OT

VMI 31, ETSU 24, OT

Virginia 31, Florida St. 24

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17

William & Mary 38, Colgate 10

MIDWEST

Arizona St. 10, Michigan St. 7

Cincinnati 35, Miami (Ohio) 13

E. Michigan 34, Illinois 31

Iowa 18, Iowa St. 17

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Missouri 50, SE Missouri 0

Nebraska 44, N. Illinois 8

Northwestern 30, UNLV 14

Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14

Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10

TCU 34, Purdue 13

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 55, Colorado St. 34

Army 31, UTSA 13

Oklahoma St. 40, Tulsa 21

Texas 48, Rice 13

Texas A&M 62, Lamar 3

FAR WEST

Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT

BYU 30, Southern Cal 27

California 23, North Texas 17

Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14

Oregon St. 45, Cal Poly 7

Utah 31, Idaho St. 0

Washington 52, Hawaii 20

