The following is a glance at the area’s college softball players and how they fared in 2019-20. Names were provided by high school coaches. Each athlete’s 2019-20 class designation is listed.
Clarke CountyDani Bloomingdale, Concord: A junior outfielder, Bloomingdale played in all 15 games (13 starts) and hit .103 (3 for 29) with four runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. The NCAA Division II Mountain Lions of the Mountain East Conference went 8-6-1 overall. As a sophomore in 2019, Bloomingdale played in 50 games (45 starts). Bloomingdale hit .340 (34 for 100) with 20 runs, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases (second on the team). She was also named to the MEC All-Tournament Team, as she hit .389 (7 for 18) in six games with three runs and four RBIs. Concord went 38-21 (22-10 MEC) and advanced to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships, where it went 0-2.
HandleyMeghan Stokes, Penn State Schuylkill: A freshman second baseman and pitcher, Stokes played in all eight games and hit .360 (8 for 25; second on the team in average) with five RBIs, five runs, five stolen bases and two doubles. She pitched two innings (14.00 ERA) and gave up four earned runs, seven hits and struck out one batter. Stokes was named to the Association of Independent Institutions All-Conference team as a second baseman. The NAIA Nittany Lions of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference went 2-6.
James Wood Lindsey Anderson, Shepherd: A sophomore catcher/infielder, Anderson started seven games and hit .316 (6 for 19) with two runs, four RBIs, two doubles and one triple. The NCAA Division II Rams of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference went 4-6. As a freshman in 2019, Anderson played in 46 games (19 starts) and hit .273 (18 for 66). Anderson had two home runs, 18 RBIs, 13 runs, four doubles, two stolen bases and 14 walks. Shepherd set a school record for victories and went 42-18 (23-9 in its last year in the MEC) and won the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. West Chester beat the Rams 2 games to 1 in the Super Regionals.
Becca Boone, Eastern Mennonite: A freshman catcher and infielder, Boone played in eight games and hit .250 (4 for 16) with one run and one RBI. The NCAA Division III Royals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference went 4-8.
Lauren King, Quinnipiac: A sophomore pitcher, King did not see any action. The NCAA Division I Bobcats went 2-9. As a freshman in 2019, King was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie team, appearing in 40 games (15 starts, a conference-high 25 relief appearances). King pitched 127.2 innings and went 8-8 with one save and a 2.52 ERA. King’s .220 opposing batting average was fourth-best in the conference. King struck out 60 batters and walked 74. Quinnipiac went 17-33 (8-12 MAAC). According to James Wood coach Todd Baker, King is now at Oklahoma City University, an NAIA school that plays in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
SherandoMadison Clark, Shenandoah: A sophomore second baseman and outfielder, Clark played in 10 games (nine starts) and hit .130 (3 for 23) with two RBIs and one run. The NCAA Division III Hornets of the ODAC went 7-5. As a freshman in 2019, Clark played in 33 games (22 starts) and hit .297 (22 for 74) with one home run, 13 RBIs, 14 runs and three doubles. Shenandoah went 19-23 (7-13 ODAC).
Korenn Paige, Eastern Mennonite: A sophomore infielder, Paige played in 11 games and batted .286 (8 for 28), with five RBIs, two runs and one double. As a freshman in 2019, Paige played in nine games and hit .125 (2 for 16). The Royals went 16-20 (5-15 ODAC).
Tori Seymour, Shepherd: A sophomore utility player, Seymour started in all 10 games and hit .269 (7 for 26) and had one home run, seven RBIs, six runs, one double and had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 39 chances. As a freshman in 2019, Seymour played in 38 games (23 starts) and batted .257 (9 for 35) with seven RBIs, seven runs and three doubles.
