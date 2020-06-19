The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college volleyball players. Names were provided by high school coaches.
Handley
Mya Mintschenko, Davis & Elkins: A junior right side, Mintschenko played in 24 matches. Mintschenko had 137 kills (1.65 per set), 123 digs (1.48), 67 blocks and 15 aces. Mintschenko had a career-high 14 kills against Georgian Court on Sept. 7 and a career-high 14 digs against Bloomsburg on Sept. 20. The NCAA Division II Senators went 19-10 overall and 11-5 in the Mountain East Conference.
Chloe Putnam, Chowan: A freshman right side, Putnam played in all 26 matches. Putnam had 119 kills (1.29 per set), 26 blocks (third on the team) and 19 digs. Putnam had a career-high 16 kills against Southern Wesleyan on Sept. 28. The NCAA Division II Hawks went 5-21 overall and 1-15 in Conference Carolinas.
Neysha Washington, Bowie State: A freshman defensive specialist/libero, Washington played in all 21 matches. Washington had a team-high 333 digs (4.26 per set) and 32 aces and added 12 kills and 15 assists. Washington had a career-high 29 digs against Virginia Union on Nov. 5 and a career-high 10 aces against Trinity Washington on Oct. 3. Washington was named to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-Rookie Team. The NCAA Division II Bulldogs went 5-16 overall and 3-10 in the CIAA.
Maggie Wise, Middlebury: A sophomore outside hitter, Wise played in all 25 matches. She had a team-high 281 kills (3.12 per set to rank fourth in the New England Small College Athletic Conference), 180 digs (third on the team and 2.00 per set), 40 blocks (second on the team) and 13 aces. Wise had two matches with 19 kills (she had 18 matches with at least 10) and two matches with 16 digs, with Wise having six matches where she recorded double digits in kills and blocks. Wise had a season-high six blocks against Amherst on Nov. 8. Wise was named to the All-NESCAC second team. The NCAA Division III Panthers went 15-10 overall (6-4 NESCAC).
James Wood
Morgan Biggs, Dickinson: A sophomore outside hitter, Biggs played in 17 matches. She had 132 kills and ranked second on the team with 2.36 kills per set. Biggs added 27 digs and 17 blocks. The NCAA Division III Red Devils went 15-10 overall and 4-6 in the Centennial Conference.
Megan Hillyard, Shenandoah: A junior setter, Hillyard played in all 28 matches. She had team-highs in assists (489, 4.89 per set) and aces (44). She added 156 digs. She had a season-high 48 assists against Alvernia on Sept. 20, a season-high 12 digs against Mary Baldwin on Oct. 22 and a season-high eight aces Trinity Washington on Aug. 31. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 9-19 overall and 3-9 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Kate Poppo, Shenandoah: A freshman outside hitter, Poppo played in 26 matches. She had a team-high 332 digs (3.65 per set), tied for second in aces (27), ranked third in kills (163, 1.79 per set) and added 18 blocks. She had a season-high 12 kills and 20 digs against Mary Baldwin on Oct. 22.
Jessica Putnam, Cumberlands: A freshman outside hitter, Putnam played in 23 matches. She recorded 63 digs (top match total was 10), 30 kills (9), and 16 aces (4). The NAIA Patriots went 17-13 overall and 7-9 in the Mid-South Conference.
Millbrook
Abigail Koeller, Slippery Rock: A freshman outside hitter/opposite, Koeller played in 24 matches. She led the team in kills (220), kills per set (2.86) and ranked first among outside hitters in attack percentage (.180). Koeller also ranked second on the team in aces (17), third in digs (281, 3.65 per set) and seventh in blocks (22). Had at least 10 kills in a match 10 times and 10 or more digs in a match on 15 occasions. Koeller had a career-high 19 kills to go with 18 digs in a match at West Chester and had a career-high 32 digs at Bloomsburg. The Rock of NCAA Division II went 7-23 overall and 2-16 in the PSAC.
Imani Major, Shepherd: A senior libero, Major played in all 35 matches. She ranked second in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in digs (715) and added 120 assists and 45 aces (both third on the team). Major was a second team all-conference selection and a two-time PSAC Defensive Player of the Week. Major had a season-high 35 digs against East Stroudsburg on Nov. 23. Major finished with a school-record 2,049 digs for her career and also earned All-Mountain East Conference second team honors as a junior. The NCAA Division II Rams went 29-7 overall and 14-5 in the PSAC. They advanced to NCAA Division II Atlantic Region semifinals. Their quarterfinal win was their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
Alexis Weir, Shepherd: A sophomore outside hitter, Weir played in one match.
Sherando
Mackenzie English, Seton Hill: A freshman middle hitter, English played in 10 matches. She had five kills and three blocks. The NCAA Division II Griffins went 19-11 overall and 14-5 in the PSAC. Seton Hill advanced to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region quarterfinals.
Kelsey Singhas, Alderson Broaddus: A senior outside hitter, Singhas ranked second on the team in kills (267) and kills per set (2.93) and added 72 kills and 25 blocks. Had a season-high 17 kills on Oct. 11 against Ohio Dominican. The NCAA Division II Battlers went 13-19 overall and 3-9 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.