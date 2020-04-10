Qualifying for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships is no small accomplishment.
When Millbrook graduate Derrick Borlie did it with Virginia Tech in 2013, he became the first wrestler this century from Winchester or Frederick County to achieve that feat. It would take six more years before someone from that area would make that happen again.
It’s now happened two years in a row. And while Sherando graduate and Virginia Tech heavyweight John Borst is disappointed that neither he or any other college wrestlers got to participate in this year’s championships because of it being canceled by COVID-19 concerns, he’s definitely proud to be part of a pattern of success that local youth wrestlers can look up to.
Millbrook graduate Dylan Wisman of Missouri qualified for the second straight year in 2020, while Borst (21-9 record in the 285-pound class) became the first person in Sherando’s 27-year history to make it this year.
“It’s so cool to see wrestlers take it to the next level from our area,” said Borst, a redshirt sophomore, in a phone interview earlier this week. “There’s so many good kids up-and-coming that can [participate in college]. I hope there are future kids that get to experience what me and Dylan have been able to experience.”
As evidenced by what Borst has done in his career, local youth wrestlers have their work cut out for them.
Borst had a historic high school career. He’s the only person to win three state titles for a Frederick County school, the last of which came at 195 pounds. He went 211-18 with 164 pins over four years and was ranked fourth nationally in his weight class as a senior.
College is a different animal though. Borst was redshirted in his first year at Virginia Tech in 2017-18, and he’s grateful for that decision.
“The biggest adjustment was just the pace [of wrestling],” Borst said. “Instead of going from wrestling guys who were 18 years old at the max, you’re wrestling some guys who have been in college for maybe five, six years that are 23, 24 years old. It’s a huge adjustment because you’ve got to really be ready to wrestle a lot harder and a lot faster. The pace just picks up tremendously.”
Borst handled things pretty well, though, posting a 21-5 record as an unattached wrestler. Borst said the chance to work with NCAA 197-pound finalist and redshirt senior Jared Haught helped him greatly that year.
“He helped me understand how to be a student of the sport,” Borst said. “I look my lumps and learned from them.”
A couple months after the season ended, Borst and Virginia Tech head coach Tony Robie talked about having Borst try and create a few lumps against the biggest men in the sport. Already up to 210 pounds at that point, Borst and Robie decided the natural move was to have Borst wrestle at the 285-pound class, the only class bigger than 197.
Borst — who weighed 215 pounds in 2018-19 — said wrestling at heavyweight wasn’t a major adjustment. He tried to use his quickness and endurance to his advantage, and he posted a 13-9 record as the team’s No. 2 heavyweight behind Billy Miller, a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier.
“He’s such a hard worker,” said Borst of Miller. “Getting in the room with Billy and butting heads with him made me a better wrestler in the long run.”
With the help of new strength coach Brian Neal, Borst put on more weight and floated between 225 and 235 pounds this season. At the season’s outset, Borst left no doubt that he would be the main man for Virginia Tech at heavyweight in 2019-20, defeated Jarrett Tronge in the school’s intrasquad wrestle-off by tech fall (17-2) in 3:39.
Borst started off the year 6-2 before heading to the Cliff Keen Invite Dec. 6-7 in Las Vegas.
As a redshirt freshman, Borst went 2-2 in the 40-man tournament and suffered losses by tech fall (to NCAA third-place finisher Gable Steveson of Minnesota) and major decision.
This year, Borst, seeded 10th, went 5-2 in a 30-man bracket to place seventh. The seventh-place match featured a 6-2 decision over Brian Andrews of Wyoming, who was the No. 6 seed and ranked 14th in the country by InterMat. Andrews was seeded 13th for this year’s 33-man 285-pound bracket at the NCAA Championships, five spots ahead of Borst.
“I took every single match one at a time, thinking I was going to win the whole time,” Borst said. “I think I turned some heads there.”
Borst spent the rest of the season living in the moment and not looking past his current opponent, and that produced success. But while Borst entered the postseason with a 18-8 record, he wasn’t entirely pleased — Borst lost his last two matches prior to the ACC Tournament on March 8 in Pittsburgh.
Borst entered the six-team Atlantic Coast Conference tournament as the fourth seed, needing to finish in the top five to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Borst outperformed his seed and went 3-1.
Borst punched his ticket to NCAAs with a 16-0 technical fall over Duke’s Jonah Niesenbaum in the consolation semifinals in 6:16. Borst then beat Andrew Gunning of North Carolina for the second time in the tournament, earning a 3-0 victory in the third-place match.
“That was awesome,” said Borst of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. “At the end of the season I fell into a little bit of a slump and I had to pick myself out of it.
“It’s easy to get into a slump. But taking yourself out of it and really understanding yourself is where a lot of the good wrestlers become great. I think I did a good job of turning it around at ACCs. I came out firing. I was real proud of it.”
Ranked ninth in the nation, the Hokies finished fifth at the ultra-competitive ACC Tournament.
That would be the last time that Borst and his Hokie teammates would take the mat. The NCAA Championships seeds were announced on March 11, and one day later the NCAA announced it was canceling all winter and spring championships because of COVID-19 concerns. The NCAA Wrestling Championships were scheduled for March 19-21 in Minneapolis.
“It definitely was heartbreaking to hear,” Borst said. “But I think it had to be done. We’ll get past this.”
Borst was hoping that the NCAA would grant winter sports athletes another year of eligibility, but on March 30 the NCAA decided to not do that since most winter sports athletes had completed their seasons, or were close to it.
“I understand their decision,” Borst said. “I’ve come to terms with it. The NCAA got put in a tough position.”
When Borst is able to start wrestling again, he’ll continue to try and set an example for young area wrestlers. Last summer, Borst and a mixture of current and former Virginia Tech teammates Brent Moore, Mitch Moore, Hunter Bolen and B.C. LaPrade visited numerous clubs stretching from Winchester to Luray to instruct youth wrestlers.
“I think it is so important to give back to youth, especially in our area,” said Borst, who believes the addition of a wrestling program at Shenandoah University will help with development. “We have so many kids that can do so many great things.”
Borst is looking forward to doing more great things in the future.
“Wrestling-wise, I think I’ve done everything right to this point,” Borst said. “I’m just going to continue to build on it.”
The following is a look at the other local high school wrestlers who competed at the college level this year:
Clarke County
William Heath, Apprentice: A sophomore 157-pounder, Heath posted a record of 9-13 but qualified for the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Championships for the second straight year by placing fourth at the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championships. Heath went 1-2 at the NCWAs. The Builders placed second in the MAC tournament.
James Wood
Aaron Black, Dubuque: A sophomore 125-pounder, Black posted a record of 16-11. Black went 1-2 at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional, where the Spartans placed eighth as a team.
Millbrook
Dylan Wisman, Missouri: A redshirt senior 184-pounder, Wisman posted a record of 19-8 and qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships for the second straight year. Wisman was seeded 22nd for the NCAA Championships, but they were canceled by COVID-19. Wisman qualified for the tournament by taking second in the Mid-American Conference Championships. The Tigers won the 15-team MAC tournament by 21 points and were ranked 23rd in the nation. Wisman went 8-0 in MAC duals as a senior and finished with a career record of 55-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.