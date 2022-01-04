WINCHESTER — Global commercial real estate services and investment management firm Colliers has announced it will partner with The Meridian Group (TMG) and Wickshire Industrial to market the “new first-class industrial opportunity” that will be One Logistics Park in Winchester.
In December, TMG acquired 277 acres off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) for $11,178,425, according to the Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
The land, located along the Interstate 81 corridor, was sold by multiple parties, including JGR Three, Hockman Investments and Governor’s Hill LLC.
TMG, a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, announced in a press release that it will use the site for up to 2.8 million square feet of “premier” distribution logistics space and over 100,000 square feet for gas service, quick service restaurants and other retail. The project is slated to be developed in partnership with Wickshire Industrial.
The land is about a mile east of I-81 on the southern side of Millwood Pike, east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive.
Colliers, a Toronto-based firm, will focus on creating a campus environment for park occupants, driving value through on-site convenience amenities, security, and ease of access and circulation, according to a company release.
“We are excited to partner with TMG and Wickshire Industrial on this trophy-class logistics park. Winchester is already such a dynamic and well-established industrial environment, and One Logistics Park will further elevate the quality and quantity of available product,” John Lesinski, Executive Vice President at Colliers, said in the release.
Beginning with Phase 1, which includes two buildings — one 360,000 square feet, the other 1,008,000 square feet — One Logistics Park offers flexibility in terms of tenant size and space use, Colliers officials said. The firm said the project has both “built-in and expandable infrastructure to accommodate even the most highly utility-driven of site selection processes.”
Gary Block, TMG partner and chief information officer, previously said TMG is expanding its investment strategy as the pandemic accelerated a surge in e-commerce, driving demand for logistics space nationwide, including port-centric markets in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area.
Once complete, One Logistics Park will represent a $150 investment, according to Block.
