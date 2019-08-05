CLEAR BROOK — The exhaust emitted from Wayne Mahoney’s 1979 “gender reveal” Cadillac Deville at the Frederick County Fair demolition derby on Saturday night was pink, signifying he and his wife Natasha Mahoney are having a girl.
The news was delivered just before Mahoney drove onto the track to compete in one of the V-8 stock car heats. It elicited some teasing from derby announcer David Alley, president of Cardiac Arrest Promotions, which ran the derby this year.
“Sorry Pop. You’re going to have a long life,” Alley told Mahoney, drawing laughs from some of the hundreds of derby spectators in the stands. “You don’t have to just worry about one girl. You’re going to have to worry about all of the boys.”
Demolition derbies are primarily about the fun of legalized road rage, with old cars getting smashed and drivers winning prizes if they drive their crumpled cars off the track at the end of a heat. But as the Mahoney revelation illustrated, derbies are also a family affair.
Before and during the heats, the field behind the track was filled with friends, wives and relatives of drivers. They provided moral and physical support as last-minute repairs were done on cars including banging out dents with sledge hammers.
Josh Wilkins, who oversaw the derby for Cardiac Arrest Promotions, said derbies are a “redneck family sport.” Wilkins, 37, said he has been involved with derbies for 20 years and that his 10-year-old daughter helps him prepare his car when he competes.
Wilkins said he’s aware of the hillbilly stereotype about derby drivers but noted competitors in the past have included attorneys and doctors.
“There are all walks of the breed that run in a demolition derby,” he said. “You just meet all kinds of people.”
The first derby at the fair — which began in 1934 and draws about 30,000 annually when the weather is good — was in 1983, according to Carolyn Williams, 2nd fair vice president. Drivers this weekend competed for prizes of up to $1,000 in categories that included V-6 and V-8 stock cars and compact cars competitions. On Saturday, 40 drivers competed and 21 participated on Friday.
Drivers wear helmets and seat belts and are warned not to intentionally ram the driver’s side doors of cars to prevent serious injuries. Fire trucks from local volunteer companies were parked nearby to extinguish car fires.
Mahoney, 30, of Mt. Jackson, said before competing that his goals were having fun and finding out if Natasha Mahoney, who is 17 weeks pregnant, was having a boy or girl. Last year, Mahoney built a car for the derby connected to proposing to his wife. Another car he later drove had the name of people in the wedding party. Mahoney, who has been competing since 2015, said he got into derbies after co-workers at a junkyard where he was working encouraged him.
“I try to joyride for a little bit, but most of the time that doesn’t happen,” Mahoney said about his driving strategy. “I get agitated and go full throttle.”
Mahoney’s Cadillac needed a push from a tractor to get off the track after his first heat, but the car was still running. Mahoney and friends banged on the crumpled rear bumper with a sledgehammer to clear it from the rear wheels and he was back in business.
Like Mahoney, driver Dan Simon, 34, of Winchester, said he’s mainly competing for fun. Simon has been competing since 2012 and has won prize money at derbies in Clarke County and Berkeley County, W.Va., But he said the money is just an extra perk.
Simon said he tries to build his cars as cheaply as possible. He spent $200 on the 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue he was driving on Saturday and did another $100 worth of repairs on it.
“It’s fun to tear up cars,” Simon said of competing. “It’s good anger management.”
