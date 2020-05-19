Colonel appears happy with repairs

The image of “Colonel” Harland Sanders of KFC fame smiles as he is repaired Monday by John Marston (left) and Jason Gifft of Northcraft Signs of Myersville, Maryland. The sign at the KFC restaurant on Fox Drive in Winchester was damaged in a windstorm more than one month ago.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.