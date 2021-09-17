MIDDLETOWN — The town is showing off its patriotism Saturday with a series of free events that pay tribute to America’s fight for independence from the British.
From 2 to 6 p.m, Middletown and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host the fifth annual Patriot Pride Day on Main Street (U.S. 11) at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV created the event five years ago to give area residents a chance to experience colonial and Revolutionary War history.
“It’s so heavily Civil War-related here in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, especially in Middletown, so it’s cool to get a glimpse of colonial times and how we gained our independence,” Harbaugh said.
The event will include patriotic displays, free ice cream, historical presentations and various Revolutionary War reenactments. The reenactments do not depict a specific Revolutionary War battle but convey what conflicts of that period would have looked like.
Following is the schedule:
2 p.m. — Color guard presentation by SAR Colonel James Wood II Chapter
2:30 p.m. Presentation on colonial America by Dale Corey
3 p.m. First reenactment
3:30 — Loyalist & Tories in colonial America presentation by Tony Elar Jr.
2-4 p.m. — Free ice cream courtesy of Log Cabin Antiques & Middletown Paranormal Investigations
4 p.m. — Presentation on Gen. Nathanael Greene by Dr. Curtis Morgan, Lord Fairfax Community College history professor
4:45 p.m. — Origins of 2nd Amendment by Middletown Vice Mayor Jeffrey H. Pennington
5:30 p.m. — Second reenactment
6:00 p.m. Presentation of folding the flags
“If you love history, come by and check it out. If you want to try on the clothes, you can,” Harbaugh said. “If you want to sit by the campfire at night, you can. If you want to wear that hat or pick up the musket — it’s a really cool interactive event.’
Initially, there was supposed to be a fireworks display on Saturday night, but the show has been delayed for a special Middletown 225th anniversary celebration that will take place on Oct. 9. Harbaugh said the October fireworks display will outdo the town’s Independence Day firework show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.