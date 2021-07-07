MILLWOOD — Attention parents: Here’s your opportunity to show your children life wasn’t always as easy as it is now.
Colonial Kids Day returns from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood. The event, traditionally held each year, enables young people to see what it was like to live in Virginia during the 18th century.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What began as an internship project for a Shenandoah University student (in 2016) has turned into one of the most exciting and well-attended children’s events in Clarke County,” said Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Society (CCHA), which organizes the event.
Attendance has grown each year, Stalvey said. Adults seem to enjoy learning about Colonial life as much as the youngsters who attend, he said.
“Life in general was so incredibly different then,” he said. Because of the absence of technology, “things that now take a second to do took days.”
Milling will be one of Saturday’s activities that children can see up close.
Clarke and Frederick counties were one large county until 1836. During that time, the combined county had more than 50 grist mills, historical records show. Today, Clarke has only two: Burwell-Morgan, which the CCHA owns and maintains as an attraction, and Locke’s Mill, which still produces flours and grains for sale.
In the Colonial era, Clarke County was widely known for its wheat fields. Wheat and other grains were ground at the mills, put on barges and shipped as far as England, Stalvey said.
Volunteers will be at Burwell-Morgan during Colonial Kids Day to show how the mill operated. They also give tours of the mill each Saturday from May through November. After Thanksgiving, the attraction is closed until the following spring.
Along with milling, visitors on Saturday will observe other types of so-called “cottage industries” common in the Colonial era, including sewing, yarn-spinning, blacksmithing and woodturning.
There were no manufacturing plants then, Stalvey said, so people had to make their own clothes and tools used in everyday life.
Other activities during Colonial Kids Day will include craft-making, games and scavenger hunts.
Perry Engineering is sponsoring this year’s event.
The CCHA is a nonprofit organization that strives to preserve and interpret Clarke County’s history. Other organizations helping the association put on this year’s event include the Long Branch House and Farm, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Sky Meadows State Park, Newtown History Center and the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association.
Admission to Colonial Kids Day is $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the event. In addition, they can be ordered online at www.clarkehistory.org/events or by phone at (540) 955-2600.
Proceeds will be used toward future CCHA’s activities, said Stalvey.
