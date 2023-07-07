MILLWOOD — The Eighth Annual Colonial Kids Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill.
The event, organized by the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA), enables young people to see what it was like to live in Virginia during the 18th century.
More than a dozen historical organizations will participate in this year’s event. Among them will be Sky Meadows State Park, Newtown History Center and the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association.
Activities will include wood-turning, spinning and milling. Children also will be able to participate in blacksmithing, craft-making, games and scavenger hunts.
Colonial Kids Day began as an internship project for a Shenandoah University student. It has since become one of the most well-attended children’s events in Clarke County, according to CCHA President Nathan Stalvey.
Perry Engineering is sponsoring this year’s event.
Admission is $5 per person. Tickets can be ordered online at www.clarkehistory.org/events or by phone at 540-955-2600. They also can be purchased at the mill on Saturday.
