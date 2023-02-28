Colorful canopy

Judith Anderson, a Winchester resident since 1958 and an avid reader, puts coins in a parking meter on North Braddock Street in front of the Handley Library Monday where a cherry tree in bloom provides a colorful canopy.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

