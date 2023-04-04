Colorful Ride

Steve Policastro of Winchester rides his bicycle on Robinson Drive in Frederick County Thursday where a fence line of forsythia in bloom makes for a colorful cycling scene. Policastro said he is forming a cycling and walking advocacy group called BikeWalk Winchester. For more information you can email him at bikewalkwinchester@gmail.com.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

