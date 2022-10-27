The colored pencils, dozens of them in every color, were out. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office coloring books were back.
Color with a Cop began again Wednesday morning at the Rutherford Crossing Chick-fil-A after a two-year hiatus. The program gives kids the opportunity to mingle with law enforcement personnel for an hour.
Once a hallmark of the department, the COVID-19 pandemic put the community program on hold.
"We're trying to get back into it, and it's great to see," said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. "It helps to take care of that stigma where kids are scared of cops because of what they see on TV."
The Sheriff's Office has revived several of its pre-pandemic routines of late, including Coffee With A Cop, which started up again Oct. 5 after a two-year break. That program, which started in California in 2011, brings law enforcement members to local coffee shops to sip coffee among the public in a relaxed atmosphere in order to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the wider community.
Wednesday morning, about four children — some too young to be enrolled in school — colored across from deputies as well as the sheriff.
The coloring books are designed to demonstrate that it is possible to have fun with police, but the booklet also imparts salient lessons, such as how to call 911 in an emergency. The booklet includes word scrabbles.
"Constantly kids were coming up and saying, 'When are you going to to have Color with a Cop again at Chick-fil-A,'" Millholland said. "Anything we can do to get out in the community is always great. We want to have a positive impact any way we can."
Two more Color with a Cop programs are coming up on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, and Dec. 22.
The Sheriff's Office attempts to schedule these events on days when children are not in school.
