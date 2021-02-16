CROSS JUNCTION — Let’s be honest. Jumping into an ice-cold lake in the middle of February is not exactly at the top of most people’s to-do list.
But a band of friends in Frederick County doesn’t have much interest in following the crowd. They were so eager to take a polar plunge, they looked high and low for an organization in need of people willing to jump into near-freezing water.
Noelle Callas, owner of Super Splasher Aquatics in the Delco Plaza shopping center near Winchester, said their search led them to the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) in Luray, a nonprofit coalition of agencies dedicated to preventing youth substance abuse and combating childhood obesity with physical activities and nutritional guidance.
PACA had planned to host a fundraising Polar Bear Plunge over Valentine’s Day weekend at Arrowhead Lake near Luray, Callas said, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event became virtual and could be carried out anyplace with cold water.
Lake Holiday near Cross Junction is currently full of cold water, and it just so happened that a few of the Frederick County friends live in the private, gated community surrounding the lake. Their residency opened the door for the team known as Ice Ice Babes to use the lake for its fundraiser.
“Ten people agreed to do it,” Callas said. “We ended up having eight participate in the event.”
Callas said she and seven others — Becki Oliver, Ryan Oliver, Donna Hall, Brenda Young, Cindy Quinnelly, Amaya Perez and Aida Fernandez — met on the shores of Lake Holiday Sunday morning. Fifteen-year-old Ryan Oliver, the daughter of Becki Oliver, was the youngest member of the group.
“Most of these ladies are very active,” Callas said on Monday. “We run, we bike a lot, hike, do all sorts of crazy things. So when the opportunity presents itself to do something we’ve never done before, we jump on it.”
After some invigorating stretching exercises that involved laying down and making snow angels, the eight hearty souls in bathing suits bravely trotted into the water, with most of them getting fully submerged before the frigid cold drove them back to the banks of the 117-acre lake.
A handful of the women didn’t seem to mind the cold as much as the others. Some were even bold enough to dunk themselves in the lake three times before seeking warmth and dry clothing.
“It was a blast,” Callas said. “We definitely have all said we would do it all over again.”
Callas said she wasn’t sure how much sponsorship money was raised by the friends for PACA — that figure was still being determined on Monday. She added that all 10 of the women who signed up to participate at Lake Frederick further helped the Page County nonprofit by making their own personal donations.
Callas said the friends would love to take another polar plunge next winter, but this time, they hope to partner with a local nonprofit that could benefit from the cold-weather fundraiser. The search is already underway.
