If you’ve got a little dinophile in your life, Greg Nivens has an adventure planned for you.
The Jurassic Encounter at Bull Run Events Center in Centreville is a walk-through experience with more than 50 animatronic and static dinosaurs. The show runs for two long weekends: Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7; and Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14. The exhibit time on May 4 is from 2 to 6 p.m. Other days are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Although the prehistoric-themed outing offers fun for all ages, “It's really for kids from 4 to 8 years old and their families,” says Nivens, one of the show’s partners. “That's our core audience.”
Nivens says that the events center lends itself to the educational component of the show. “Bull Run offers a live environment that’s really cool for an immersive experience. With each location, there's all sorts of information about the dinosaurs. We have a dino dig where kids can unearth bones. We have baby dinos that some of our paleontologists carry around with them. Everyone will walk away having learned something new.”
But he says primarily the event is for entertainment purposes.
“You get to get up close and personal with the dinos and get selfies with them. We also have dino shows every hour, including a show featuring 'Tiny,' a teenage T-Rex.”
The Jurassic Encounter also has a Dino Village, shopping, food trucks, games, a bouncy house and more.
The pace of the Jurassic Encounter is up to each guest and can be as little as an hour or enjoyable for an entire afternoon. Parking for the event is free, and pets are welcome.
“Fun Packs” are available for purchase and include fun dinosaur surprises and a Jurassic Encounter backpack.
“Come roar with us,” says Nivens.
Admission prices start at $15. Bull Run Events Center is located at 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville.
For more information, visit www.feeltheroar.com or call 800-830-3976.
