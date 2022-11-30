WINCHESTER — Bright Box Theater will welcome famed funnyman Bobcat Goldthwait for three shows this weekend at 15 N. Loudoun St.
Goldthwait first appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman” in 1983 when he was 20 and has maintained a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian, a Bright Box news release says.
“As a comedian, Bobcat has starred in multiple HBO and Showtime specials and has toured as an opening act for the rock band Nirvana,” the release says.
Known for his roles in “Scrooged” with Bill Murray and as Zed in the "Police Academy" franchise, he has become a well-respected director and Sundance Film Festival alumni.
He has directed TV, feature films and documentaries and also numerous standup comedy specials.
Goldthwait continues to push boundaries with his unique brand of humor and has headlined major comedy clubs around the country, the release says.
Bright Box anticipates a full house for each of his shows, especially after the venue recently sold out two upcoming shows with Pauly Shore in less than 10 hours.
“Bright Box is known for bringing household name comedians to the Downtown Winchester area like Gilbert Gottfried, Jimmie "JJ" Walker, Gallagher, and Dustin Diamond,” Bright Box General Manager Nick Helmut says in the release. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring another staple in the entertainment industry like Bobcat.”
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $30 to $40. For more information, visit brightboxwinchester.com or call 540-665-2878.
