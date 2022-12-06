A procession of law enforcement vehicles transport the body of Warren County Sheriff's Office deputy Jesse W. Dove across the South Fork of the Shenandoah River bridge in Front Royal on Monday morning to Maddox Funeral Home. According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, Dove, 31, drowned after his watercraft capsized Friday in Centralia Lake in Centralia, Kansas. KWCH television station reported that he was hunting waterfowl. Search and rescue personnel worked until dark late Friday during search efforts and then a recovery team followed Saturday morning when his body was later located.