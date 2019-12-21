WINCHESTER — When most people find out that the folks behind the soon-to-open wine bar in Old Town Winchester are the owners of Valerie Hill Winery, they think it’s a great new business idea — but little do they know that it’s an idea that owners Shawn Steffey and Tyler Newcome have had since the very beginning.
“We had these plans before a single vine was put in the ground,” said Newcome.
“This was actually in our business plan from when we opened Valerie Hill. That plan was created with a wine bar as a stepping stone for growth once we reached a certain level of success with the existing winery,” said Steffey.
Steffey and Newcome, who own The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion with Newcome’s parents, Phil and Joyce, said their new space will be something completely different for patrons of Old Town Winchester.
“We wanted to create a unique space for downtown. The scene down here is more vibrant than it’s ever been, we have great restaurants, great venues. But we felt that downtown was in need of a great, upscale wine bar... We’re not looking to compete as much as we’re looking to complement (what’s already here),” Steffey said.
Inspired by their travels to New York City, Florida and Las Vegas in particular, The Wine Room will offer patrons an industrial urban chic ambiance. The 14-seat bar features a 23-foot custom-made concrete countertop that sits atop a base covered with metallic tiles, with plug-ins for patrons to charge their cell phones. Shades of gray and black deck the walls, along with an industrial Edison light fixture that runs along the wall behind the bar. Mini-chandeliers hang from an exposed ceiling painted black. Another 24-foot bar will run the length of the large glass window, allowing another 14 patrons to overlook the Taylor Pavilion while enjoying their wine of choice. Customers looking for cozier seating will find lounge-style groupings of dark purple velvet upholstered chairs and sofas with coffee tables and smaller tables for two. The wine room will hold up to 60 guests.
While The Wine Room will certainly pour wines from Valerie Hill Winery, Newcome says they seek to specialize in international wines, in addition to wines from California.
“Italian, French, Australian, Greece, Spanish, Chilean, Argentina, Germany. We’re going to shoot for 20 to 30 wines by the glass,” Newcome said.
They will eventually offer six wines on tap. They are still deciding on which wines they’ll offer, but Newcome said they plan to offer a few of their winemaker Michael Shaps’ wines from his boutique winery in the Burgundy region of France.
“A lot of people have misconceptions about keg wines. They think they’re lesser quality, they’re cheap, meant to fit in more of a bar location. They don’t see them as high-end. That’s not the case,” explained Steffey.
“The wines we will offer will be high-end. The benefit to the consumer, the wine is the same one that would be put in the bottle. But we’re eliminating the cost of bottles, labels, corks, the labor to do all of that, it’s much more affordable – so it allows the consumer to get a wine by the glass that would normally come out of a bottle that would be $12 to $15 a glass, but can now get it for $10 to $12 a glass. It’s a huge savings.”
And where there’s wine, there’s food — The Wine Room will offer small plates, tapas-style.
“We’re not trying to replicate what people can currently get in the downtown area,” said Steffey.
“We’ll have selection of flatbreads — not pepperoni and cheese, more high-end ingredients — seafood selections like Ahi tuna poke, colossal lump crab cocktails. One of my favorites is the salt-roasted beets with whipped goat cheese and pistachios that we stole from a wine bar in Las Vegas, so we were able to snatch that recipe from them because we had to have that here.”
“There will be enough food here that you can enjoy it for dinner, there’s plenty of proteins, it can easily be something you can do before dinner or as dinner. We’ll have dessert selections as well,” he said.
Steffey said that Dan Kalber, executive chef of Village Square Restaurant, has helped them develop some of the menu items at The Wine Room.
Now to answer the question that Newcome and Steffey are asked every day: when are they opening?
“Our goal is to be open in 2019, it could be that our first day is New Year’s Eve. But we’d like to be open right before or right after Christmas. It’s going to be a real push to the finish line for that, and not all services will be available.” Steffey said. “We’ll have to ramp those up as we go.”
Once open, The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion will be open Monday – Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more about The Wine Room at www.facebook.com/taylorwineroom
