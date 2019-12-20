WINCHESTER — A request to offer short-term vacation rentals in a private home on Virginia Avenue may be too problematic to proceed.
The Winchester Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend denial of the proposal due to its potential impact on neighbors.
"It is destabilizing for the neighborhood, and as someone who has invested in the neighborhood, I would rather see it stabilized," said Maggie Wolff Peterson, who owns property near the proposed short-term rental at 346 Virginia Ave.
In June 2018, City Council passed an ordinance amendment to regulate short-term rentals and home shares, which refer to vacation properties offered through online services such as Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and Craigslist. The city defines a home share as a property where rooms in an owner-occupied dwelling are rented to guests for periods of 30 days or less, while a short-term rental refers to a dwelling not occupied by a homeowner where rooms can be rented for up to 30 days.
The two-story, three-bedroom house at 346 Virginia Ave. would be considered a short-term rental because it would not be occupied by an owner or manager. Guests would have access to common areas of the house, including the kitchen, but no one would be there to prepare meals or provide services for them.
"I'd feel better if the owner was there," Commissioner David Ray said.
The home is owned by Kristi Hardy of Leesburg, but the request to convert it into a short-term rental was submitted by Evan Riggleman, who leases the dwelling from Hardy but does not plan to live there. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Hardy approves of Riggleman's request, but commission members had reservations about acting on a proposal from someone who doesn't own the property.
"The operation is very curious," Commissioner Lacey Burnett said.
Another strike was the home's close proximity to adjacent houses. For example, the only thing separating 346 Virginia Ave. from 348 Virginia Ave. is a narrow driveway.
"I have a hard time seeing how that wouldn't have a detrimental effect on that property," Youmans said, referring to the house next door at 348 Virginia Ave.
"I will go against this one," commission Vice Chairman John Tagnesi said.
The panel's recommendation for denial now goes to City Council, which has the final say on the short-term rental request.
Frank Hopkins, Winchester's new zoning administrator, said he is aware of 25 vacation rentals being offered by city property owners, but estimates there may be as many as 50 within city limits. Since none of those properties have filed paperwork to operate as a business, all of them are currently in violation of City Code.
In order to comply with the law, Youmans said earlier this month, those homeowners need to go to Rouss City Hall and "fill out an application to be either a by-right home share or, if they’re the owner and will not be present when people are staying at the house, fill out a conditional-use application and go through the public hearing process with the Planning Commission and City Council to get approval.”
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Brandon Pifer. Commissioner Katt Eaton arrived five minutes late.
