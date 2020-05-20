WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of what could become downtown’s first hookah bar in the location of the former Winchester Newsstand.
“I see no reason why this establishment isn’t a perfect fit for this spot,” Commissioner Paul Richardson said at Tuesday afternoon’s commission meeting.
Emad Khazem, who owned and operated the now-defunct Ali Baba Hookah Bar at 932 Berryville Ave., is seeking a conditional-use permit (CUP) to convert 30 E. Piccadilly St. into an entertainment venue and smoking parlor. The property, owned by Kremer Enterprises LLC, has been vacant since the newsstand closed on July 15, 2018.
David Stewart of the Winchester Planning Department has said the closest residence to the proposed hookah bar is about 400 feet away.
Hookah bars allow people to purchase tobacco and smoke in a communal setting using water pipes. Each customer receives an individually wrapped smoking hose to connect to the pipe, and hoses are discarded after each session in order to prevent the transfer of communicable diseases.
Khazem wants to sell food and alcohol at his new establishment, which he intends to call The Hookah Bar and Cafe Night Club. His previous CUP for Ali Baba prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages.
The front of the building would include a covered patio leading to the main entrance, but no smoking would be allowed in the outdoor area.
The commission’s recommendation for approval came after Stewart read four letters from local residents opposing the hookah bar as inappropriate for downtown Winchester. One of those letters was written by Tina Marie Scully of Froggy’s Closet, a neighboring nonprofit at 32 E. Piccadilly St. that provides free clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats, toys and more to at-risk and foster children.
“A hookah bar is not a good neighbor for an organization that serves children,” Scully wrote.
Commissioners disagreed.
“I can’t imagine any other place downtown where it would fit more appropriately,” Commissioner Lacey Burnett said.
“This is a location that needs revitalized,” commission Chairman Mark Loring added.
If approved by City Council, The Hookah Bar and Cafe Night Club would be allowed to operate from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the Planning Commission:
Voted unanimously to recommend approval of a short-term rental unit at 118 N. Washington St. The property, which is owned by Gail and Sam Long, was built in 1920 as a single-family home, but converted into apartments by 1950. Afterwards, the city changed the property’s zoning to Limited High Density Residential District (HR-1), which does not allow multi-family structures. Since the building had already been converted, and since the owner lives in one of its four existing apartments, the commission said it saw no reason to deny the issuance of a CUP to convert the smallest of the apartments into a unit that can be rented for 30 days or less.
Voted unanimously to recommend the addition of a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to a vacant 4.67-acre parcel of land zoned Low Density Residential (LR) at 1021 Breckinridge Lane. Property owners Andrew and Taylor MacFarland want to divide the land to accommodate two single-family homes.
Voted 6-0-1 to recommend approval of a subdivision that would convert an existing 16-unit apartment building at 19 W. Bond St. into a condominium with 16 individual town houses. The property is zoned Central Business (B-1). Commissioner Leesa Mayfield abstained.
Voted 6-0-1 to recommend approval of a conditional-use permit that would allow a vacant building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. owned by the Pifer Cos. of Winchester to be converted into a mixed-use complex with four apartments and 501 square feet of commercial space. The property is zoned B-1 with a Historic Winchester District (HW) overlay. Commissioner Brandon Pifer, a co-owner of the building, abstained from the vote.
Voted unanimously to recommend approval of an ordinance amendment that would allow small-scale manufacturers with 10 employees or less to operate in areas zoned Central Business (B-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2).
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Paul Richardson.
