WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission is ready to reconsider a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of 15 townhouses in southern Winchester called The Townhomes at York Avenue.
When first presented to the commission in June, the panel decided to table the request for 60 days to give the prospective developer, OakCrest Cos. Inc. of Winchester, additional time to meet with potential neighbors and address their concerns regarding stormwater drainage, an emergency access road into the new townhouse development and the impact of adding more students to Winchester Public Schools.
Tim Painter of the engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC in Winchester, which has been contracted by OakCrest to design the project, said at the Planning Commission's work session on Tuesday that steps have been taken to preliminarily address the drainage and access concerns, and more will be done as the project progresses.
As for the potential of the 15 two-story dwellings in The Townhomes at York Avenue adding up to five students to city schools, OakCrest's chief operating officer, Jason Vickers, recently had a conversation with Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. Painter said the superintendent ensured Vickers that that part of the city, which is served by Frederick Douglass Elementary School, "could handle up to 85 more kids. He is in support of generating more students because they lost about 200 students during COVID and only got a hundred back."
However, there have been few follow-up conversations with the project's prospective neighbors. Painter said OakCrest on July 17 mailed letters to more than 90 adjacent property owners notifying them of an informational meeting to be held on the evening of July 26 at OakCrest's offices on North Kent Street.
"The meeting was supposed to be at 5:30," Painter said. "We waited until 6:10 and no one showed up."
"That's a little disappointing," said Commissioner Brandon Pifer, who made the motion in June to table the proposed rezoning so OakCrest could meet with the neighboring property owners.
Painter said another effort to communicate with the neighbors will take place on Aug. 22 when the president of the homeowners' association at the adjacent Yorktowne subdivision is expected to share information about OakCrest's development plans during the HOA's monthly meeting.
OakCrest is asking the city to add a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay to 1.7 acres of land at 588 York Ave., where it hopes to build 15 three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouses with built-in garages. The PUD is needed so the property that is zoned Medium Density Residential (MR) has enough residential density to accommodate multi-family housing.
The Planning Commission is expected to issue a recommendation on the request at its business meeting on Aug. 15. That request will be forwarded to City Council, which has the final say on the rezoning application.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairwoman Leesa Mayfield and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez, John Fox, Sandra Bloom and Mark Dyck.
