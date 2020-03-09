WINCHESTER — Last month, a disabled Vietnam veteran was worried he might have to sell his Frederick County home.
When he went to the county Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office on Feb. 7 to inquire about his home's real estate assessment, employee Troy Badman noticed the man was wearing a veteran's hat. The man also mentioned he was spending a lot of time at a Veterans Administration hospital.
During their conversation, Badman learned the man was "100% service-connected permanent and totally disabled" and asked him if he knew about a tax-relief program the county offers service-disabled veterans. The man didn't.
Barbara Hummer, an administrative assistant in the Commissioner of the Revenue's office, was able to enroll the man in the program.
The program allows the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to refund property taxes from previous qualifying years.
“I am so glad that [he] came into our office to ask a question, which resulted in us being able to give back to him for his service to our country,” Hummer wrote in an email.
The man ended up receiving more than $5,700 in tax relief.
Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said there are likely other service-disabled veterans who aren't aware of the program.
To qualify for the program, a veteran must have a 100% service-connected and permanent and total disability or a total 100% disability rating on the basis of individual unemployability due to a service-connected disability.
Full real estate tax relief is provided for up to 1 acre of property. The veteran or his or her spouse would still have to pay real estate taxes for additional acres.
The property must be the veteran's primary residence. If a real property is owned by a veteran, spouse and additional parties, only the portion of property owned by the veteran and the veteran’s spouse will be granted relief.
A house or mobile home owned by a veteran and occupied as a principal place of residence is exempt, even if the veteran does not own the land on which the house or mobile home is situated.
If a veteran’s spouse is seeking relief, the deceased veteran must have died on or after Jan. 1, 2011, and have had a 100% service-connected and permanent and total disability prior to his or her death. In order to get relief, the surviving spouse cannot be remarried.
Disabled veterans seeking relief must complete a Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue application form with a certified letter of disability.
If applicable, the spouse would need to provide copy of the veteran's death certificate showing the death occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2011
Veterans are required to refile the information only if the veteran's principal place of residence changes.
Hummer said the tax relief program for disabled veterans has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2011, and it was approved in a voter referendum in the county.
For 2019, she said, the Commissioner of the Revenue had 171 veterans in the program and the total savings for the veterans was $268,112.79.
For more information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 540-665-5680, sthatche@fcva.us or visit fcva.us/departments/commissioner-of-the-revenue.
