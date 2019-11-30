WINCHESTER — Frederick County will not be restricting through-truck traffic on Cedar Hill Road (Route 671) any time soon.
At Monday’s Transportation Committee meeting, Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter made a motion to recommend that the Board of Supervisors restrict through-truck traffic on the road based on a citizen request, but no one seconded the motion, so it failed. Through-truck designations prohibit trucks from traveling the entire length of a restricted roadway.
McCann-Slaughter said she saw no harm in having a designation indicating the road isn’t suitable for trucks.
But committee member Gary Oates opposed the idea because it would restrict truck traffic to just a handful of roads in that part of the county.
Cedar Hill Road is roughly 2 miles long and stretches from Welltown Road (Route 661) to Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in northern Frederick County.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the problem is that some trucks take the narrow Cedar Hill Road after they’ve lost their way to the Amazon distribution center off Martinsburg Pike. The truckers are sometimes mistakenly routed to Burgess Lane, a private gravel lane that intersects with Cedar Hill Road.
The most recent recorded traffic count on Cedar Hill Road by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was 910 vehicles per day, with 97% being four-wheel drive vehicles.
At the committee’s July meeting, committee members directed county staff to monitor the situation. Bishop told them on Monday that the county received no contacts or reports of incidents on Cedar Hill Road since July.
Also at the meeting, the committee recommended an updated version of the county’s transportation Capital Improvements Plan to the Board of Supervisors for approval. The top unfunded priority is $750 million to extend Va. 37 east around the county, next is the $25.4 million phase II widening of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), followed by $11.2 million worth of improvements to Redbud Road and the Interstate 81 exit 317 interchange.
Last year, the second-largest unfunded priority was $234.3 million to relocate I-81’s exit 307 farther south to reduce traffic congestion in the Stephens City area. Although town residents and officials want this exit relocated, it was pushed down to 11th on the list.
The board will decide whether or not to adopt the revised plan.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. was Chairman Gary Lofton and committee members Judith McCann Slaughter, Gary Oates and James Racey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.