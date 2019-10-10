WINCHESTER — Crisis averted.
The two sides at odds over publication of a voter referendum advertisement have come to terms, clearing the way for Winchester residents to decide if they want to switch from an appointed to an elected School Board.
On Monday, 26th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black ruled that city resident Roya Milotte, who organized a petition drive to put the referendum on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, is responsible for paying for state-mandated newspaper advertisements announcing the referendum.
Milotte and Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin had argued the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, which is responsible for placing the ads, should also pay for them because the referendum pertains to the entire city, not just the individual who filed the petitions with the court.
The Code of Virginia states, “The clerk of the court shall cause notice of the referendum to be published once a week for the three consecutive weeks prior to the election,” which Milotte and Martin interpreted as the Clerk’s Office being responsible for payment.
Acting Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Will Gardner saw it differently and said Milotte, the original petitioner for the referendum, should foot the bill for the notifications. Black’s ruling came in response to Gardner’s request for legal guidance.
However, the notification Gardner initially submitted for publication in The Winchester Star exceeded what was necessary. Rather than a brief announcement of the referendum, Gardner sumbitted a seven-paragraph order that Judge Alexander Iden issued in July certifying Milotte’s petition and formally placing the referendum on the November ballot.
Based on The Star’s advertising rates, it would have cost Milotte $782.20 to run the original submission three times.
On Wednesday, Gardner turned in a revised referendum notice that meets the content requirements of the State Board of Elections. The new notice is much shorter and will cost $310.30 to run for three weeks.
Milotte said she still believes the Clerk’s Office should pay for the ad, but she reluctantly agreed to cover the cost with her own money and any donations made to a fundraising committee she set up Wednesday through the Board of Elections.
The Winchester Committee for the Election of the School Board is similar to a political action committee (PAC), Milotte said, but will cease to exist after the Nov. 5 general election.
“We decided it would be better to have this set up in case they hit me with any other expenses,” Milotte said.
Gardner, who became acting clerk on Oct. 1 following the early retirement of Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Terry Whittle, is running as a Democrat to succeed Whittle in next month’s election. He is being challenged by Republican Tara Helsley.
