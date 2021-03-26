WINCHESTER — City officials are drafting a fiscal year 2022 budget that will be as much as $8 million less than Winchester’s current spending plan, but that doesn’t mean public safety will be compromised in favor of savings.
“By and large, looking at the budget globally, this is a very public safety-focused budget,” City Manager Dan Hoffman told Winchester’s Public Safety Committee at its meeting on Wednesday. “Most of the additional revenue we’ll have [in FY22] is being focused on public safety, whether it’s additional positions or just required expenditures in order to keep up with demand.”
Hoffman said eight local government agencies fall under the public safety banner: Winchester’s Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Emergency Communications Center, Emergency Management Office and Social Services Office, and the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Each of those divisions, as well as a general maintenance fund for their facilities, are proposed to receive more money in FY22 than they did in the current operating budget.
One of the biggest beneficiaries would be the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, which is in a rebuilding process as it endeavors to implement a lengthy list of recommended improvements following an independent study that determined the agency was in crisis. According to that study, which was conducted by Emergency Services Consulting International of Chantilly and released in April 2020, years’ worth of escalating tensions between the department and Rouss City Hall left Fire and Rescue understaffed and unable to adequately protect the city in the event of fires or medical emergencies.
Hoffman’s draft spending plan recommends raising Fire and Rescue’s operating budget by $396,300, from $7,152,100 in the current fiscal year to $7,548,400 in FY22. That would include $173,200 to add three more professional firefighters to the department and a pool of $163,300 for additional training, supplies, equipment and services.
Beyond the budgeted funds, Hoffman said the city has also applied for a $440,000 SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. If approved, that would enable Winchester to add seven more career firefighters to its Fire and Rescue Department. A decision is expected sometime this summer.
Additional public-safety components of Hoffman’s proposed FY22 budget include:
$1,688,200 for the Winchester Sheriff’s Office, an increase from the current budgeted amount of $1,609,000. The funding would include $40,000 to replace one of the department’s police cruisers.
$1,617,700 for the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, up from $1,531,000 in the current budget.
$9,855,400 for the Winchester Police Department, up from $9,375,200. Funding would include $186,000 for four replacement vehicles and $61,500 to create a new Emergency Communications supervisor position.
$658,000 for the Emergency Management Office, up from $593,400. That would include $44,600 for radio maintenance costs.
$10,789,000 for the Winchester Social Services Office, up from $10,026,000 in FY21. Funding would include $120,812 to be paired with state and federal resources to create seven new positions within the department.
$3,261,000 for the Juvenile Detention Center, up from $3,119,000.
Additionally, Hoffman is proposing $2,481,600 in facilities maintenance expenditures for the city’s public-safety agencies, an increase from the currently budgeted amount of $2,341,800. The extra money would include $60,000 for a security system at the Timbrook Public Safety Center, which is headquarters for the city’s Police Department.
The Public Safety Committee was not asked to issue a recommendation on Hoffman’s spending proposals, but members’ feedback will be taken into consideration as he works toward submitting a finalized budget proposal to the entire City Council on April 27.
A public hearing and final vote on Winchester’s operating budget for FY22 will take place during council’s business meeting on May 25. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Attending Wednesday evening’s Public Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.