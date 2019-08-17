WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee wants the Board of Supervisors to do an in-depth study of the county’s northeastern area in order to accommodate industrial development in a responsible manner.
The recommendation came about as the result of a proposed Comprehensive Plan amendment request from property owner John Light, which seeks to add 181.56 acres to the county’s Sewer Water Service Area. SWSA establishes boundaries to provide water and sewer. The request also seeks to designate the same 181.56 acres for industrial use. The property is currently designated for warehousing.
Light thinks his property is better-suited for industrial use, though he doesn’t have a specific use or user in mind.
“I want it to be good for everybody,” Light said at a Monday night committee meeting. “I don’t necessarily want it to be warehousing. I have no plan, but just a better use than warehousing. When I am dead and gone and can’t work on it as a farmer anymore, let everyone benefit a lot more than sticking a warehouse and a bunch of tractor-trailers going in and out of the road.
He added that while a million-square-feet of warehousing space might have a value of $25 million to the county, a million-square-feet of production facilities could have a value of $100 million.
At a previous committee meeting, members expressed concern about adding Light’s property to the SWSA if no water and sewer lines are available. They wondered what would happen if the county approved the amendment request only to have Frederick Water not be able to honor it. This prompted the committee to ask the county attorney if there would be any liability to the county if the SWSA was expanded knowing service was not available.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins confirmed with the county attorney that the county would not be obligated to extend water and sewer lines. It is up to the applicant working with Frederick Water to extend the lines.
But committee members still had reservations about the impact changing the property’s zoning would have on neighbors.
The country’s northeastern section has been experiencing industrial growth in recent years, including the opening of an Amazon e-commerce distribution center off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11). A recent request from Carmeuse Lime & Stone to change the SWSA to make way for a cat litter manufacturing facility in the Clear Brook area was denied by the Board of Supervisors, in part, over concerns from residents about added strain on infrastructure and services.
Committee member Kevin Kenney said he would support revisiting the county’s Northeast Land Use Plan — a document designed to guide future development of the Clear Brook and Stephenson areas. Committee members said the plan hasn’t had any major updates in almost a decade.
Committee Chairman Christopher Mohn said individual requests for SWSA expansion or industrial development might seem to make sense, but they could be problematic when considered in the overall context of the county’s northeastern area.
In response to Light’s request, the committee agreed to recommend that the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission study the northeastern area and revise the Northeast Land Use Plan to ensure there is sufficient water, sewer and road infrastructure in place to accommodate industrial growth.
“Who knew that 10 years ago we’d have Amazon there or that Carmeuse would be expanding or needing to do what they do,” Kenney said after the meeting. “We want industry, but we want to make sure we handle the growth and the roads right because so much has come up.”
