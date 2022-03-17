WINCHESTER — "I feel like we've arrived."
That's what Winchester Public Health and Safety Committee Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt said on Wednesday evening after Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel told the panel his department's sometimes icy relationship with Rouss City Hall has finally started to thaw.
Henschel appeared before the committee to deliver an update on his department's recent activities, something Fire and Rescue officials have done on a regular basis since former Chief William A. Garrett resigned on June 2, 2020.
Two months before Garrett's departure, Emergency Services Consulting International of Chantilly released an independent study that determined the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department was in crisis after years of escalating tensions between it and Rouss City Hall led to staffing shortages, inabilities to properly respond to emergencies, hostilities between city officials and the volunteers who own and operate the city’s four fire stations, and difficulties recruiting new professional firefighters to join the ranks.
Following Garrett's departure in June 2020, retired Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Hadden Culp was brought in to serve as Winchester’s interim fire and rescue chief. During Culp's tenure, he offered quarterly updates on steps he and his staff were taking to improve department operations and mend relationships with city leaders.
Henschel continued with the updates once he was named chief in April 2021. On Wednesday, he reported the Fire and Rescue Department last year responded to 6,481 emergency calls, invested 34,326 hours in personnel training, promoted eight employees to higher ranks, added three new people to its operational staff, stepped up volunteer recruitment efforts and more.
He also noted that on Tuesday night, seven new recruits completed training and joined the department's ranks, bringing it to within a stone's throw of its full staffing level of 70 employees. Henschel said the extra workers will help reduce his department's need to require mandatory overtime of employees, a measure Culp initiated in 2020 to ensure enough emergency responders are available at any given time for fire and rescue calls.
Committee member Les Veach, who attended the recruits' graduation ceremony, told Henschel on Wednesday, "I heard nothing but positive excitement about your team. That was refreshing to hear instead of negative stuff."
"It's refreshing to see you guys attending these events," Henschel replied.
Herbstritt also had high praise for the turnaround of the Fire and Rescue Department.
"It's night and day from when I first got on [City] Council [in January 2019]," she said. "I know there's been a lot of bumps in the road on the way."
"We all got bruises," Henschel said with a laugh.
"But we've arrived and it's a great thing," Herbstritt replied.
Attending Wednesday's meeting of the Public Health and Safety Committee in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.