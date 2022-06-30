WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has joined the Winchester Planning Commission in endorsing a residential and commercial development that committee member Kim Herbstritt described as “a big deal, a really big deal.”
The development proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago is called 550 Fairmont Avenue. It would include four four-story buildings containing 170 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 16 three-story structures with 92 two- and three-bedroom townhouses and approximately 14,800 square feet of commercial space for retail stores, restaurants and amenities for the development’s residents.
It would be built on 10.9 acres comprised of 16 individual parcels in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue. All of the land is currently owned by Fairmont Avenue Holdings LLC, a private entity established in 2007 by National Fruit Product Co. CEO David Gum, and would be purchased by HDP if City Council ultimately approves 550 Fairmont Avenue.
“This is going to be the biggest [private development] project at an entryway to the city,” Herbstritt said during Thursday’s meeting of the Planning and Economic Development Committee.
In order to build the homes and businesses, HDP would have to demolish a handful of existing buildings on the 10.9-acre project site, including a brick structure at 550 Fairmont Ave. that was formerly National Fruit headquarters and is currently the sanctuary for Afresh Church. An impromptu skate park called The Spot, which was created by skateboarders in a vacant parking lot behind Afresh Church but is not sanctioned by the city, would also have to be removed.
A processing facility used by National Fruit to manufacture its line of White House apple-based food products would be located across Fairmont Avenue from the proposed mixed-use development. Officials with HDP and the Vienna, Virginia-based firm it brought in to design 550 Fairmont Avenue, Lessard Design, have said construction of the residential and commercial buildings would not interfere with National Fruit’s daily operations.
While 550 Fairmont Avenue would add a significant amount of traffic to the streets that serve it, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the existing roadways are capable of handling the extra volume. He noted that most of the traffic would be personal vehicles rather than the large trucks that would travel to the site if an industrial operation were to build on the 10.9 acres.
In addition to apartments, townhouses, restaurant and retail space, a fountain, a children’s play area, three large community courtyards and a public pavilion, the development would also include a stormwater management pond. That attribute is intended to help minimize the flooding that frequently occurs in Winchester’s North End during heavy rainfalls.
“That’s an important detail for me,” said committee Chairman Richard Bell.
Youmans said 550 Fairmont Avenue is projected to add 22 students to Winchester Public Schools. When asked by the committee why the 262-unit development would add less than two dozen children to the school system, Youmans said it’s because of the high percentage of one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhouses that aren’t conducive for growing families.
At full occupancy, Youmans said the mixed-use development would generate an estimated $602,580 in tax revenues for city government per year.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee, comprised of Bell, Herbstritt and Mayor David Smith, voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend approval of the rezoning needed to build 550 Fairmont Avenue. That rezoning would change the designation of the 16 parcels from Limited Industrial (M-1) to High Density Residential (HR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
“I think the project is a great project,” Smith said about the development that, with its blend of homes and businesses in a defined area, would create a sense of community among its residents. “It’s nice to have little villages throughout the city that people can call their own.”
Bell agreed. “I believe this is a good project ... and it’s consistent with our Comprehensive Plan [for the city’s future growth],” he said.
The 550 Fairmont Avenue project will be the subject of a first reading at City Council’s business meeting on July 12. Since that will be council’s only meeting next month, City Manager Dan Hoffman said a public hearing and final vote on the rezoning won’t take place until August.
Complete details regarding 550 Fairmont Avenue can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3uehNIT.
