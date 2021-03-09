WINCHESTER — After hearing concerns about how City Council planned to vote on measures that had been forwarded from its four recently formed committees, City Manager Dan Hoffman updated the agenda for tonight’s council meeting.
The issue arose late last week with the publication of council’s agenda for tonight’s meeting and work session. Three items that had been forwarded from committees with recommendations for approval were placed on the consent agenda for council’s business meeting.
Consent agendas include items that have been forwarded from council work sessions without objection and are voted on in a single block. While councilors can ask to have any or all of the items pulled from a consent agenda for further discussion, there is otherwise no debate before everything is decided in a single vote.
Taking items straight from one of council’s three-member committees and placing them on the full nine-member council’s consent agendas would deprive City Council members who don’t serve on the committees from hearing about the panels’ findings in an open, public forum.
Hoffman said last week that putting committee recommendations on council’s consent agenda is allowed under Robert’s Rules of Order — the most widely used guide to parliamentary procedures in the United States — because committee meetings are equivalent to City Council work sessions. However, he admitted the resolutions that created the committees are not perfect and he would be willing to consider procedural changes.
On Monday morning, a revised City Council meeting agenda revealed that the three committee recommendations had been pulled from tonight’s consent agenda. That means councilors will hear a full report on each of the three items — a resolution supporting that 20% of a forthcoming apartment complex on Spring Street be designated for affordable housing, a measure to name the former Treasurer’s Office in Rouss City Hall in memory of Charles M. Zuckerman and a request for exemption from Virginia’s moratorium on utility disconnects — before casting individual votes on each measure.
Hoffman said he plans on clarifying questions regarding committee recommendations when he addresses City Council at its meeting tonight. The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be immediately followed by a work session. Both will be conducted via teleconference and streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
Three of City Council’s committees — Public Safety, Finance and Boards and Commissions — were created by a unanimous vote of council on Oct. 13. The fourth, the Planning and Economic Development Committee, was established by a unanimous council vote on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.