WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended spending $625,000 to renovate a 2,600-square-foot space at the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) into a new Frederick County Office of Elections.
The plan is to move the existing 1,000-square-foot elections office from the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in downtown Winchester to Sunnyside Plaza. In 2019, the county purchased the 10.5-acre plaza, which includes a 70,614-square-foot shopping center, to have more office space.
The new elections office would be located in a detached building in the shopping center parking lot.
Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder told the committee that while the structure of the building would remain intact, the interior would be gutted and renovated. The renovation would include new heating and air conditioning, offices, a kitchen area, bathrooms and storage.
He said the county received five bids for the renovation project. Kee Construction was the low bidder at $467,996. The other bidders were Alta Vista Consultants ($468,663), LCW Construction ($499,900), Meghinis Construction ($512,000) and Hammerhead Construction ($572,000).
Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs noted that the low bid from Kee Construction was still higher than the $400,000 originally estimated for the project, and additional funds also will need to be spent to outfit the office ($91,876 on information technology and approximately $25,000 for furniture and fixtures). This brings the project’s total cost to $625,000.
Tibbs said $472,954 in proffer money is available for the project. The balance could be funded from the county’s capital fund.
The committee recommended that the county move forward with the renovation. The matter now goes before the county’s Finance Committee and Board of Supervisors for consideration.
If approved, Wilder said the renovation could be completed by the end of the year but not in time for the November 2022 elections. And the space vacated by the elections office in the County Administration Building would be available for other county offices. Tibbs said the most likely use is the Economic Development Authority.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Doug McCarthy and committee members Bob Wells, Gene Fisher, Harvey Strawsnyder, Kevin Kenney and Gary Longerbeam.
