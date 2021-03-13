BERRYVILLE — A citizen’s committee has decided on recommendations for the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on how to handle controversy surrounding a Confederate monument outside the courthouse in downtown Berryville.
Its suggestions: Keep the monument. Turn the courthouse green into a combination memorial/educational area with signs relating a more complete story about the county’s involvement in the Civil War. Add one or more monuments honoring Thomas Laws, a slave who gathered and relayed information on Confederate troop movements to Union forces, or African Americans who served in the Union army. Explore naming courthouse buildings after influential black people from the county.
Also recommended is trying to obtain ownership of the monument and a parcel 25 feet in diameter on which it sits, as well as looking at possibly broadening the scope of the memorials to include Clarke County people and events from other historical eras.
Thursday night, the Monument Committee decided on its recommendations during a meeting at the Clarke County Recreation Center. A vote on the recommendations was 7-1. Committee member Daniel Nelson, an African American, dissented after expressing a preference for the monument to be moved to a cemetery.
“A (public) courthouse lawn is not the place for symbols that are offensive” to some people, Nelson said.
Committee member John Burns countered that American society is in “too divisive of a political climate” to try and move the monument, made of granite and concrete. Should the effort fail and the landmark be destroyed in the process, it likely would cause more divisiveness within the community, he said.
In developing its suggestions, the committee took into account an engineer’s determinations that moving the 120-year-old monument would be almost impossible and could severely damage it. (See related story.)
“I don’t have a problem with” deceased Confederate soldiers being recognized, said committee member Will Nelson, who is Black. But the monument needs some type of interpretation, he said, so people visiting the county don’t think the Civil War is “all that matters” to residents.
Committee members plan to present the recommendations to the Board of Supervisors during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Leaving the monument alone, and therefore not considering opinions of those who find it offensive, would indicate “only whites and Confederate soldiers are Clarke County’s sons,” said committee member Bob Stieg. “That doesn’t reflect (county residents’) attitudes today.”
The idea of creating some type of “unity monument” was discussed. Stieg said the concept has “a lot of merit” because it furthers the supervisors’ goal to find a solution to the controversy that will “move the community forward in a united manner.”
“I hope you don’t plan to have Clarke County residents pay for” any of the recommendations, said Robina Rich Bouffault, one of more than 20 county residents who attended Thursday night’s meeting alongside government officials.
Committee Chairman John Staelin said it will be up to the supervisors to decide how to fund any project. However, he mentioned that he knows of a private foundation making funds available to communities to assist with projects involving either moving or interpreting historical monuments.
“Funding could come from other sources, so there’s no guarantee the county (and its taxpayers) would have pay for” any project, Staelin continued. Yet applicants often must compete for grants, so there is no guarantee the county can get one, he said.
Gwendolyn Malone, an African American committee member, said she hopes county residents are willing to make donations for projects — if needed — and artists and/or any other potentially interested people will help design them.
Acquiring ownership of the monument would help the county proceed with projects. It also would resolve liability issues if an accident occurs, officials said.
“If I go down there and it falls over and squashes me, who do I go to for restitution?” Will Nelson asked.
Whatever eventually happens to the monument, and whatever is done to interpret the history surrounding it, won’t be enough to eliminate some people’s racist attitudes, committee members perceive.
“Racism does exist in Clarke County. I’ve witnessed it. It’s historically been that way,” although it seems to be lessening over time, Burns said. “It’s just underground.”
“We must recognize that racism is baked deeply into the apple pie” of Americana, Daniel Nelson said. The only way to get rid of it, he said, is “to change the recipe.”
comments
Given our federal government’s propensity to be “aggressive abroad and despotic at home”, I’m guessing there are a number of Clarke Co. sons and daughters that should be memorialized.
Courthouse lawns are ideal locations for memorials to those who have sacrificed on America’s varied and imperfect altars of freedom.
Adding monuments for Clarke Co.’s other unrepresented sons and daughters would be appropriate and provide greater positive context.
Quotes from a typical cast of characters in this ongoing saga. Some people will attend the opening of an envelope if you invite them. Tell them there’s a racist letter inside and they’ll dress up in their finest for the fèting! Sleep more soundly now, citizens of Berryville, “clarke griswold- lost cause goober of the county” is safe for now. Praise be.
This was a waste of time for all involved. We are back to square one with the same mindset that erected this treasonous/racist symbol trying to explain this treasonous/racist statue. Like all of these statues to traitors and slaveholder, this statue should be removed from the front of any public building but especially from the front of a courthouse. Anything less than that is an attempt to continue white supremacy in Berryville, Virginia. No wonder caldwell, a treasonous racist, settled in clarke county
I agree! Explain what that era as about and how we got to where we are today.
that will be a lot of explaining
Keep in mind the BOS is white, male, and conservative. I cannot remember an African American on the BOS. Times like this call for the county to do what is right not what is popular. That is true leadership.
Ah, now that's the kind of unity that moves a community forward, i.e. making everything about superficial characteristics like skin color, except when that becomes an inconvenience... [rolleyes]
The BOS set them up for failure with this statement, "The Board desires a recommendation that has broad community support and will move the community forward in a united manner,”
Now there will be more memorials to maintain. The statue should just be removed. There should be no memorials near the courthouse. Hopefully the folks that argued so passionately for the memorial to stay will help fund a new memorial.
Weak, weak, weak. The inertia of whiteness impedes progress again.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
