BERRYVILLE — A committee is being formed to scrutinize Clarke County’s special events ordinance to determine if it needs updating.
The committee will work under County Administrator Chris Boies’ guidance. However, any changes it may recommend will be up to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to implement.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the board’s vice chairwoman, will serve on the committee, as will county Planning Director Brandon Stidham and Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart. Officials also plan to appoint at least one past applicant for a special events permit, plus at least one at-large member.
Adopted in its current form in 2008, the ordinance sets rules for special events — concerts and festivals are examples — held outdoors in unincorporated areas of the county.
Boies told the supervisors Monday morning he believes it’s time for the ordinance to be reviewed.
Permits aren’t necessary for events being attended by less than 150 people. They’re required for larger gatherings.
The rules classify events as either small, medium or large, based on expected attendance. For a small event with no more than 499 attendees and lasting no more than five days, the applicant doesn’t have to provide as many details as for other categories, and the county administrator can approve the permit. The board must approve permits for events for which more attendees are anticipated. A public hearing must be held if 1,000 or more people are expected to attend.
Rules only apply to events for which admission is charged.
“If you’re not charging, you can do whatever you want,” said supervisors Chairman David Weiss. “It’s not (considered) a special event.”
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said the ordinance isn’t intended to discourage anyone from hosting events with crowds. Rather, he said it’s aimed at helping people living nearby become aware of plans for events and voice any questions or concerns they have.
Boies mentioned a suggestion received by the county that signs be installed on property where an event may be held to let neighbors know about the application.
All events, regardless of their size, must be held on sites comprising at least six acres. White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay doesn’t necessarily agree with that.
“There ought to be a sliding scale,” McKay said — the larger the crowd, the larger the site should be.
Small event applicants must provide seven types of information along with their applications. For medium and large events, applicants must provide almost twice as much information, a chart listing the requirements shows.
Regardless of the size, all applicants must submit descriptions of proposed events, schedules for activities and names and addresses of adjacent property owners. Applicants for medium and large event permits must provide details of facilities, parking plans, water and toilet provisions and temporary lighting, sound and public address systems, among other things.
“Maybe we should refine it (the list of requirements) and make it less cumbersome,” Weiss said.
Overall, “we need to be super-consistent and clear with people (who apply for permits) as to what’s required” of them, said Boies.
McKay said he’s heard Loudoun County is looking to make it harder to hold large outdoor events there. If that’s true, he said, probably “we’re going to have more and more of these things” in Clarke County.
