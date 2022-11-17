WINCHESTER — Thursday afternoon's Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting was so packed with opponents of a proposed Wawa convenience store and gas station on Amherst Street that a public hearing on the project had to be moved from a conference room in Rouss City Hall to the more spacious City Council chambers.
For 30 minutes, a parade of speakers cited a multitude of concerns with the proposed Wawa, ranging from bright lights, loud noises and heavy traffic on a 24/7 basis to poor stormwater drainage, the underground installation of four 20,000-gallon fuel tanks and the proposed gas station's close proximity to an outdoor playground at a nearby private school, Sacred Heart Academy.
Committee Chairman Richard Bell said the issue that must ultimately be decided by City Council is not necessarily whether a Wawa can be designed in a way that complements one of the most attractive entryways into the city, but rather if a gas station should be added to the list of acceptable uses for the 3.5-acre undeveloped lot at 1721 Amherst St.
For years, city officials have been fiercely protective of Amherst Street's appearance. Examples can be seen at the CVS pharmacy at 1725 Amherst St. and the McDonald's fast-food restaurant at 1887 Amherst St., both of which were specially designed to minimize their visual impact.
"We don't have the average McDonald's and we don't have the average CVS," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Thursday.
In 2005, Clinical Properties LC, which at the time owned the land at 1721 Amherst St., successfully lobbied the city to zone the property Highway Commercial (B-2) to allow for commercial development. A condition of the zoning was that only select operations would be allowed there, including banks, libraries, daycare centers, restaurants, retail stores, bakeries and more.
The land is now owned by Summit Community Bank Inc., but the list of allowable uses remains in effect and does not include gas stations.
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain with locations in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and Washington, D.C., has asked City Council to add gas stations to the list of allowable uses for 1721 Amherst St. In exchange, the company has specially designed its proposed Winchester business in a way that makes it unique in the corporation.
According to documents submitted to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department, the exterior of the convenience store would have a brick facade similar to the CVS pharmacy next door, and it would have a smaller canopy over its gas pumps than other Wawas.
Also, Wawa originally said it wanted to install eight gas pumps with a total of 16 fueling stations. After hearing concerns from citizens and city officials, it has reduced the number of gas pumps to six with a total of 12 fueling stations.
Even with the revisions, the chance of the Wawa proposal being accepted by City Council seems slim. The Planning and Economic Development Committee, which is an advisory board to council, tabled Wawa's proposal last month with the hope the company would return with a more conducive design, and on Thursday it voted 2-0 to recommend denial of the project because it is incompatible with the city's vision for Amherst Street.
"Amherst, in my mind, was always a model of what a corridor should look like coming into the city," said committee member David Smith. "For that area, the way that it looks ... I don't think this particular development is the right fit."
Bell agreed. "It's a very challenging use to accept," he said.
City Council, which includes Smith as its president and Bell as a member, will have the final say on the Wawa request. A first reading of the proposal will occur at council's meeting on Dec. 13, and a public hearing and final vote is scheduled for Jan. 3.
Attending Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and member David Smith. Member Kim Herbstritt, who also serves on council, was absent.
