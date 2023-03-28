WOODSTOCK — Longtime farmer and Republican Timmy French recently entered the race for the four-year state Senate District 1 seat.
The result of redistricting, Senate District 1 is comprised of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester. French is currently is one of eight candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat. The Republican primary will be held June 20. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Emily Scott in the General Election on Nov. 7.
“I’m not a career politician. I’m a farmer,” French said on Tuesday. “I want to be a representative for the whole district. I care about the people of this district. We have allowed politics to get crazy, so that’s why I stepped up to run. I’m a conservative, and I want to bring respect and discipline to our state government.”
French, 53, is a life-long resident of Woodstock who graduated from Central High School in 1987. He and his two brothers own French Brothers Dairy, which is a multi-generational farm in Woodstock. They also farm in Frederick County, provide agronomy spraying/consulting services in the region and provide residential real estate services in the Woodstock area.
“I’m connected to the people of this district,” said French, who has served on local government committees such as the Shenandoah County Agricultural & Forestal District Advisory Committee, as well as with the county Farm Bureau and as a volunteer at local schools.
As a potential state senator, “I want to help our public school systems retain all of their employees and teach that respect and discipline are the keys in getting along in life,” French said.
He also wants to improve area roads.
“Everyone who lives in this district knows Interstate 81 needs to be made safer,” French said. “When you’re in a wreck on 81, everything falls off to Route 11, all along the corridor. We must be proactive on traffic changes and improve the roads that can’t handle all of the residential growth in our towns. We have to make sure we can get to work without spending time in traffic jams. We have to make sure our tax dollars come back to our community.”
Helping local law enforcement officers address the ongoing opioid and mental health crises also is one of his top concerns.
“We need to make sure we have efficient programs in place, and not have an open checkbook,” French said. “I’m a commonsense farmer and I’m for lower taxes. With the tax money we pay, it must go to the source and not get caught up in bureaucracy.”
He said he opposes unfunded state mandates issued to schools, fire and rescue departments and other local entities, as well as vast, state-directed “cookie-cutter” mandates that do not work in District 1.
French filed his candidate paperwork on March 20 and held his campaign kick-off event, which was attended by more than 150 people, on Saturday in Woodstock.
French said that, because of his multifaceted livelihood, “I’m in this district every day and I know what the people care about. I’m known throughout this whole district as a farmer who knows how to do business, and that’s with respect and discipline.”
He is seeking the Republican nomination in a field that includes Air Force veteran Lance Allen of Frederick County, former Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud, farmer and entrepreneur Robert Hupman of Bentonville, 33rd District House of Delegates representative Dave LaRock, Christendom College professor James Bergida of Front Royal, Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk, and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member Bradley Pollack.
To learn more about French, visit www.timmyfrench.com and his “Timmy French for Senate” Facebook page.
