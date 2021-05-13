Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, then Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, please visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at: info@bellegrove.org, or by phone at 540-869-2028.
Earl and Lucy Renner family reunion
The Earl and Lucy Renner family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Exchange Pavilion in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester. Bring a covered dish. For more information, contact Margie Gray at 540-869-2979.
Museum offers virtual exhibits
On view at the Jefferson County, W.Va., Museum and online on the museum’s website is a new photo exhibit, “Jefferson County Post Offices—Then & Now.” Photographs show early examples of postage and county postmarks, the development of Rural Free Delivery, and the changing images of post offices in Jefferson County from 1875 to 2021. To see the new exhibit online, go to the museum’s website at www.jeffcomuseumwv.org
Chicken barbecue take-out
Mountain View United Methodist Church in Mountain Falls will have a take-out chicken BAR-B-Q from 4-6 p.m. May 29 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building & Friendly Grove Community Center (near Mt. Falls Park entrance). Deliveries available to Winchester. Cost is $12 and includes a half-chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
Exploring the outdoors
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System announce the next virtual outdoors series that will focus on climbing with local resident Lisa Klepp.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 20. This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at www.handleyregional.org/stepbystep.
Klepp has traveled to the former Soviet Union, Great Britain, Africa, Pacific Northwest, and took images on her way to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro! This climber of high peaks will share lessons learned when she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and will show photos from her adventure.
This series is hosted by Susan Tschirhart – hiker, camper and “nature nerd” — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester.
Iris show
The Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society will present iris garden plantings in full bloom at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Sunday. Iris stalks for entry into the show should be brought at noon, judging will be at 1 p.m. and show viewing at 2 p.m. During the judging, stroll through the gardens to look at the many iris plantings in bloom throughout the gardens. Mention at the garden gate house that you are attending the iris show for free entry into the garden area. The show will take place in the Garden Educational Center a short walk from the gate house.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on Friday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boys sizes 5T, 6 and 8 (shorts only — they have the tops), 16, 18, as well as Men’s ex-large athletic shorts and tops. For girls, sizes 12, 18 and 16 women’s are needed.
Froggy’s Closet tries to give out seven outfits per child. With each request they give out a new pair of shoes with seven new pairs of socks and new underwear. Additionally they give each child new books, toys and any other items that are needed.
If you have clothing in good condition that your children have out grown or if you are out and about shopping please consider donating them to Froggy’s Closet.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Carryout Spaghetti Dinner
Wesley United Methodist Church will hold a Carryout Spaghetti Dinner between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Call Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734. Advance orders only and they need to be placed by May 13.
Civil War conference
West Virginia was created by the Civil War. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Conference, “Born of Fire”: West Virginia and the Civil War,” will look at the Mountaineer State’s Civil War story, from the early campaigns with Robert E. Lee and George McClellan, Stonewall Jackson’s victory at the state’s largest battle, critical actions in the Kanawha Valley, the stories of individual West Virginians at war — on both sides — and the epic tale of the creation of the state.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 at the Holiday Inn Martinsburg in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and will feature speakers Joe Geiger, Hunter Lesser, Terry Lowry, Scott Patchan, Ethan Rafuse, and Rick Wolfe.
For more information, call 540-740-4545. To register call 540-740-4545 or visit https://shopsvbf.square.site/product/born-of-fire-west-virginia-and-the-civil-war-conference/901?cs=true.
‘Experience American Military History in Action’
The American Military Heritage Museum will host an event called “Experience American Military History in Action” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 12. The even is a free, rain-or-shine event that will feature re-enactors and living history displays. Folks can also meet World War II veterans from 10:30 a.m. until noon, check out a large collection of World War II equipment and military vehicles as well as historic museum displays. The museum is located at 811 Fairfax Pike in Stephens City.
Courtyard clothing sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will host a Courtyard Sale of clothing, $5/bag (cash or checks only), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12.
