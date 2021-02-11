Little Noon Music
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System will present Michael Murphy as the next Little Noon Music performer on Friday. This performance will feature Renaissance to Baroque to Classical music. Michael Murphy will be playing a program of Elizabethan lute music followed by French Baroque guitar pieces and then early 19th century guitar music on a period instrument. This is a virtual program on Facebook @handleyregional at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Mary McLeod Bethune’s Legacy
Handley Regional Library System in celebration of Black History Month will present a program titled Mary McLeod Bethune’s Legacy: A Celebration, through Zoom and Facebook. Join park ranger and notable historian, John T. Fowler II, as he discusses how Bethune used the power of education, political activism and civil service to achieve racial and gender equality throughout the United States and the world.
This virtual program will be held at 7 p.m. today. Registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/mary-mcleod
The program can also be viewed on Facebook at @handleyregional
Bethune was the first person in her family born free and the first person in her family afforded a formal education. She emerged from abject poverty and oppression of the Reconstruction era south to achieve greatness. A woman of many hats, Bethune was also a chronicler of African American history.
Froggy’s Closet seeks new shoes for kidsFebruary is footwear month for Froggy’s Closet, a nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children, children in need and at risk. This fundraiser helps collect enough new shoes to fill all requests for one full year.
All types of shoes and sizes are accepted with an ongoing need for sneakers and tennis shoes.
Froggy’s Closet has partnered with several business in the community for drop-off locations, including the following:
• Berryville Grille 9 E. Main St., Berryville
• Escutcheon Brewery 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
• Kimberly’s 135 N. Braddock St., Winchester
• Scarpa Alta 28 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester
• Winchester Country Club 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester
• Winchester Moose Lodge 215 E. Cork St., Winchester
• Wilkins Shoe Center 7 S. Loudoun St., Old Town Mall
In addition, new shoe donations are accepted at Froggy’s Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly St., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monetary donations are accepted by cash, check, or online at frog-kids.org.
For more information, call 540-773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com, or visit frog-kids.org.
Scholarship deadline is Feb. 27
Female high school seniors residing in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester are invited to apply for the $1,000 Kay Gunter Memorial scholarship. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27. To request a copy of the application, contact Debbie at 540-327-0089 or Debafb8789@protonmail.com
Free prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, located at 202 S. Cameron St., will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Virtual Outdoors Series
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System announce the next virtual outdoors series that will focus on the impact of the Appalachian Trail on thru-hikers Scott Jenkins and Sonja Carlborg. Attendees will learn about their different adventures and the personal and business benefits of hiking the Appalachian Trail. This series is hosted by Susan Tschirhar — hiker, camper, and nature nerd — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester. The program takes place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 on Zoom.
This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/events/third-thursday-exploring-outdoors
Brain Injury Group
The Winchester/Frederick/Clarke/Warren Brain Injury Group announces its six part series — Brain Injury Basics, on different aspects of brain injuries, on Zoom starting in February.
Each session in the series will have a presentation and then discussion.
The regular meetings of the Brain Injury Group are always the Third Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. For the six-part series, the meeting will end between 7 and 7:30 p.m., depending on how long people want to continue the discussion after the presentation.
Here is the schedule for the Brain Injury Basics series:
Feb. 18 – Brain Injury ‘Theory’ and Coping Strategies
March 18 – Healing Movement
April 15 – Medications and Therapies
May 20 – Art and Play
June 17 – Depression and Anxiety
July 15 – Everyday Cognitive Rehab (including music and games)
Mardi Bras donations needed
Quota International of Winchester is collecting basic feminine products — such as bras, underwear, tampons — that will be given to women and girls assisted by The Laurel Center, the Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures. Collection is taking place through Feb. 16 at several local businesses. See the Quota club’s Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
Lions Club Hearing Aid
Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
Many people enjoy the peaceful tranquility of Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Frederick County, but there are costs for its upkeep. Send donations to Lorraine DeHaven, treasurer; 520 Chestnut Grove Road; Winchester, VA 22602.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
