Sports cars on display at Apple Blossom Mall
The Washington D.C. Region of the Sports Car Club of America is coming to Winchester this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday there will be a display of competition prepared race cars used in SCCA events.
Summit Point Motorsports Park in Summit Point, West Virginia, and Dominion Raceway, Fredericksburg, are the home tracks for sports car racing and performance driving programs in the Washington, D.C. region.
Winchester’s Apple Blossom Mall will have the display indoors as hosted by the SCCA as a pre-season event to introduce sports car driving to the Winchester community.
Examples of cars used in a variety of competition events will be available to view along with volunteers willing to answer any questions.
Display of these cars will be through the Apple Blossom Mall during regular open hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Little Noon Music
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System presents Michael Murphy as the next Little Noon Music performer. This performance will feature Renaissance to Baroque to Classical music. Michael Murphy will be playing a program of Elizabethan lute music followed by French Baroque guitar pieces and then early 19th century guitar music on a period instrument. This is a virtual program on Facebook @handleyregional at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
Murphy has performed for various guitar societies, music festivals, and performing arts organizations in the eastern United States. He has taught guitar for over 20 years in a variety of settings. He now teaches guitar for Loudoun County Public Schools and is on the faculty of Briar Woods High School.
Douglas School history program at the MSV
From 1927 to 1966, Douglas School in Winchester served African American students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. Visit the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley this weekend to see photographs documenting the school’s students and activities. From 2–3 p.m. each day, meet Douglas alumni and hear their stories. Free to all. Registration not required. Snow date: Feb. 13 and 14.
Mary McLeod Bethune's Legacy
Handley Regional Library System in celebration of Black History Month will present a program titled Mary McLeod Bethune's Legacy: A Celebration, through Zoom and Facebook. Join park ranger and notable historian, John T. Fowler II, as he discusses how Bethune used the power of education, political activism and civil service to achieve racial and gender equality throughout the United States and the world. Th
This is virtual program will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/mary-mcleod
The program can also be viewed on Facebook at @handleyregional
Bethune was the first person in her family born free and the first person in her family afforded a formal education. She emerged from abject poverty and oppression of the Reconstruction era south to achieve greatness. A woman of many hats, Bethune was also a chronicler of African American history. She recognized the importance of preserving historical records about the rich and diverse contributions African American women have made to American culture. She envisioned a permanent and growing collection which would be used by historians and educators.
Scholarship deadline is Feb. 27
Female high school seniors residing in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester are invited to apply for the $1,000 Kay Gunter Memorial scholarship. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27. To request a copy of the application, contact Debbie at 540-327-0089 or Debafb8789@protonmail.com
World of Wood
World of Wood at the Barns of Rose Hill (95 Chalmers Court Berryville) is open FREE noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Contact the Barns at 540-955-2004 or info@borh.org, or go to barnsofrosehill.org.
Free prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, located at 202 S. Cameron St., will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 12. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Financial literacy program
Handley Regional Library System is hosting a new financial literacy program at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Participants can expect to learn financial knowledge and explore how they can become an independent thinker and make their own choices when it comes to building and maintaining financial wealth. This is sponsored by the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System. Registration is required.
The program will be presented by Mary Butler, an educator and trainer who has a master's degree in Counseling and College Student Personnel from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.
This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/how-money-works
Mardi Bras donations needed
Quota International of Winchester is collecting basic feminine products — such as bras, underwear, tampons — that will be given to women and girls assisted by The Laurel Center, the Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures. Collection is taking place through Feb. 16 at several local businesses. See the Quota club’s Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
Lions Club Hearing Aid Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
Many people enjoy the peaceful tranquility of Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Frederick County, but there are costs for its upkeep. Send donations to Lorraine DeHaven, treasurer; 520 Chestnut Grove Road; Winchester, VA 22602.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
