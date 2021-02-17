Virtual Outdoors Series
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System announce the next virtual outdoors series that will focus on the impact of the Appalachian Trail on thru-hikers Scott Jenkins and Sonja Carlborg. Attendees will learn about their different adventures and the personal and business benefits of hiking the Appalachian Trail. This series is hosted by Susan Tschirhar — hiker, camper, and nature nerd — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester. The program takes place at 6:30 p.m. today on Zoom.
This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at https://www.handleyregional.org/events/third-thursday-exploring-outdoors
Brain Injury Group
The Winchester/Frederick/Clarke/Warren Brain Injury Group announces its six part series — Brain Injury Basics, on different aspects of brain injuries, on Zoom starting in February.
Each session in the series will have a presentation and then discussion.
The regular meetings of the Brain Injury Group are always the Third Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. For the six-part series, the meeting will end between 7 and 7:30 p.m., depending on how long people want to continue the discussion after the presentation.
Here is the schedule for the Brain Injury Basics series:
Feb. 18 – Brain Injury ‘Theory’ and Coping Strategies
March 18 – Healing Movement
April 15 – Medications and Therapies
May 20 – Art and Play
June 17 – Depression and Anxiety
July 15 – Everyday Cognitive Rehab (including music and games)
CONTACT: Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784
Virtual Game Night
Handley Regional Library is hosting an After-Hours Game Night (Virtual) from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Spend Friday night with the library on Discord playing tabletop games online. There will be a wide selection of games to choose from on BoardGameArena.com and both voice and text chat channels open throughout. Discord and Board Game Arena accounts aren’t necessary to join, but both are free if you choose to make one.
Scholarship deadline is Feb. 27
Female high school seniors residing in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester are invited to apply for the $1,000 Kay Gunter Memorial scholarship. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27. To request a copy of the application, contact Debbie at 540-327-0089 or Debafb8789@protonmail.com
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment.
Fish fry canceled
The fish fry dinner at Hayfield Assembly of God church on Friday has been canceled because of bad weather.
Calling all teen artists
Young artists in grades K-8 are invited to submit up to two pieces of artwork for consideration to be included in the Shenandoah Arts Council virtual Youth Art Month Exhibition. It’s free to enter at www.shenarts.org, submissions are due Feb. New this year — two lucky entries will be selected to be part of ArtScape 12 with their artwork duplicated onto a banner that will hang in Old Town Winchester for a full year. For more information, call 540-667-5166 or email events@shenarts.org.
Free prepackaged lunches
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 26. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Lions Club seeks hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
