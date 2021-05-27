Bake/clothing sale
Church of Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, will hold a bake/clothing sale from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Come get some delicious desserts for your Memorial Day weekend picnic. Also lots of nice, clean clothing items to choose from.
Friday Painters
The Spring Fling Collection is on display at Long Branch through June 30 at Long Branch. The galleries are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Original works are for sale. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org. Participating artists are Ronda Albright, Donna Ashbaugh, Mike Austin, Pat Barnes, Ellen Burgoyne, Denny Clarke, Claudia Giannini, Nancy Kautz, Kirsten Lee, Ann St. Clair Lesman, Robert Lesman, Joanna Morrison, Julie Read, Donna Varn, Monica Wilkins, Virginia Winston and Mary Wirick.
Chicken barbecue take-out
Mountain View United Methodist Church in Mountain Falls will have a take-out chicken BAR-B-Q from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Back Creek Ruritan Building & Friendly Grove Community Center (near Mt. Falls Park entrance). Deliveries available to Winchester. Cost is $12 and includes a half-chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert.
Sacred Heart event
The public is invited to the annual Sacred Heart of Jesus Book, Jewelry, and Bake Sale at 130 Keating Drive, Winchester from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 5. We will be selling gently used books and jewelry at fabulous prices. Tasty homemade baked goods will also be sold. Proceeds benefit parish and community organizations.
Ellis’ famous chicken barbecue drive-thru
Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson will hold a drive-thru for barbecued chicken at 4 p.m. June 5 until the chicken is sold out. A half-chicken is $7.
Refuge UMC barbecue chicken dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner starting at 3:30 p.m. June 5 until food is sold out. The dinner includes a half-chicken, green beans, scalloped potatoes, roll and dessert. Price is $12. Proceeds benefit the church’s mission projects. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
Assembled caucus
The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee will hold an assembled caucus from 5-6 p.m. June 10, at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, for the purpose of selecting the Democratic candidate for the 29th District House of Delegates.
Candidates who seek the nomination must file the ELECT-511 with the 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee postmarked not later than 5 p.m. June 7 at H29 Delegate Selection, P.O. Box 2215, Winchester, VA 22604.
Filing forms may be found at the State Board of Elections website at https://www.elections.virginia.gov
Cruize In
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will hold a “cruize in” from 3-6 p.m. on June 12 at 9381 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. Dust off your vehicles and come on out.
‘Experience American Military History in Action’
The American Military Heritage Museum will host an event called “Experience American Military History in Action” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12. The event is free, rain-or-shine and will feature re-enactors and living history displays. Folks can also meet World War II veterans from 10:30 a.m. until noon, check out a large collection of World War II equipment and military vehicles as well as historic museum displays. The museum is located at 811 Fairfax Pike in Stephens City.
Courtyard clothing sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will host a Courtyard Sale of clothing, $5/bag (cash or checks only), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group has announced a six part series called “Brain Injury Basics,” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, starting June 17. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Yard Party/Car & Tractor Show
The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at 2011 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery. Entertainment by The Robbie Limon Band from noon 3 p.m. Food will be provided by Mountaineer Meat Smokers. Contact: Shawn Graber at 540-607-0140 or shawngraber11@gmail.com.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free, drive-thru meal will be offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Civil War conference
West Virginia was created by the Civil War. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s Conference, “Born of Fire”: West Virginia and the Civil War,” will look at the Mountaineer State’s Civil War story, from the early campaigns with Robert E. Lee and George McClellan, Stonewall Jackson’s victory at the state’s largest battle, critical actions in the Kanawha Valley, the stories of individual West Virginians at war — on both sides — and the epic tale of the creation of the state.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 at the Holiday Inn Martinsburg in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and will feature speakers Joe Geiger, Hunter Lesser, Terry Lowry, Scott Patchan, Ethan Rafuse, and Rick Wolfe.
For more information, call 540-740-4545. To register call 540-740-4545 or visit https://shopsvbf.square.site/product/born-of-fire-west-virginia-and-the-civil-war-conference/901?cs=true.
Preservation of Historic Winchester’s 57th Annual Meeting
Meet your friends or make new acquaintances in the local preservation community at 3 p.m. June 27 in the backyard of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. The gathering will elect PHW’s board of directors for 2021-2022, touch on the past year’s challenges and accomplishments, and conclude with the presentation of preservation awards. Bring your own chairs; liquid refreshments will be offered. The organization will follow any COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Only PHW members in good standing may vote at the meeting. Membership forms will be available on-site; new or renewing members may pick up a free copy of “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” with their membership dues.
Don’t forget to turn in your award nominations by May 28 to help recognize people and projects at this event. Anyone may make a nomination. The form is available at http://www.phwi.org/issues/award.pdf
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, then Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, please visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at: info@bellegrove.org, or by phone at 540-869-2028.
Museum offers virtual exhibits
On view at the Jefferson County, W.Va., Museum and online on the museum’s website is a new photo exhibit, “Jefferson County Post Offices—Then & Now.” Photographs show early examples of postage and county postmarks, the development of Rural Free Delivery, and the changing images of post offices in Jefferson County from 1875 to 2021. To see the new exhibit online, go to the museum’s website at www.jeffcomuseumwv.org
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boys sizes 5T, 6 and 8 (shorts only — they have the tops), 16, 18, as well as Men’s ex-large athletic shorts and tops. For girls, sizes 12, 18 and 16 women’s are needed.
Froggy’s Closet tries to give out seven outfits per child. With each request they give out a new pair of shoes with seven new pairs of socks and new underwear. Additionally they give each child new books, toys and any other items that are needed.
If you have clothing in good condition that your children have out grown or if you are out and about shopping please consider donating them to Froggy’s Closet.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
