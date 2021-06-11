Friday Painters
The Spring Fling Collection is on display at Long Branch through June 30 at Long Branch. The galleries are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Original works are for sale. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org. Participating artists are Ronda Albright, Donna Ashbaugh, Mike Austin, Pat Barnes, Ellen Burgoyne, Denny Clarke, Claudia Giannini, Nancy Kautz, Kirsten Lee, Ann St. Clair Lesman, Robert Lesman, Joanna Morrison, Julie Read, Donna Varn, Monica Wilkins, Virginia Winston and Mary Wirick.
Rotary Club Rummage Sale
The Rotary Club of Winchester’s Rummage Sale will be held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Early birds: $10 will get you in between 7 and 8 a.m. for first pickings on Saturday. After 8 a.m., admittance is free. No Early Birds on Sunday.
This year’s event will benefit the Evans Home for Children.
Shawnee Ruritan Club dinner
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru carry-out chicken BBQ dinner from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday at 109 Boundary Ave.; turn off Senseny Road beside the Shawnee Springs Market. Tickets are on sale now from any club member or call Jimmy at 540-664-1735 or Bobby at 540-539-4459. The dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll.
Cruize In
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will hold a “cruize in” from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday at 9381 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. Dust off your vehicles and come on out.
‘Experience American Military History in Action’
The American Military Heritage Museum will host an event called “Experience American Military History in Action” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free, rain-or-shine and will feature re-enactors and living history displays. Folks can also meet World War II veterans from 10:30 a.m. until noon, check out a large collection of World War II equipment and military vehicles as well as historic museum displays. The museum is located at 811 Fairfax Pike in Stephens City.
Courtyard clothing sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will host a Courtyard Sale of clothing, $5/bag (cash or checks only), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
168th Upperville Colt & Horse Show
The oldest horse show in the country is taking place through Sunday at the showgrounds in Upperville on U.S. 50. Classes run daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 1,200 horse and rider pairs. The event culminates Sunday with top riders competing in the $213,000 Jumper Classic. For more information, visit upperville.com.
Flag Day event
In honor of National Flag Day on June 14, the Winchester Elks Lodge 867 will conduct a National Flag Day Ceremony on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum Courthouse on the Old Town Winchester Loudoun Street Walking Mall. The event is at 6 p.m. The ceremony will last about 45 minutes and will be conducted by the officers of the lodge and joined by members of the VFW Honor Guard, Sons of the American Revolution and the Young Marines.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group has announced a six part series called “Brain Injury Basics,” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, starting June 17. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Cedar Creek Valley Yard Party/Car & Tractor Show
The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at 2011 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery. Entertainment by The Robbie Limon Band from noon 3 p.m. Food will be provided by Mountaineer Meat Smokers. Contact: Shawn Graber at 540-607-0140 or shawngraber11@gmail.com.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free, drive-thru meal will be offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, then Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, please visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at: info@bellegrove.org, or by phone at 540-869-2028.
Preservation of Historic Winchester’s 57th Annual Meeting
Meet your friends or make new acquaintances in the local preservation community at 3 p.m. June 27 in the backyard of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. The gathering will elect PHW’s board of directors for 2021-2022, touch on the past year’s challenges and accomplishments, and conclude with the presentation of preservation awards. Bring your own chairs; liquid refreshments will be offered. The organization will follow any COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Only PHW members in good standing may vote at the meeting. Membership forms will be available on-site; new or renewing members may pick up a free copy of “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” with their membership dues.
Don’t forget to turn in your award nominations by May 28 to help recognize people and projects at this event. Anyone may make a nomination. The form is available at http://www.phwi.org/issues/award.pdf
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boys sizes 5T, 6 and 8 (shorts only — they have the tops), 16, 18, as well as Men’s ex-large athletic shorts and tops. For girls, sizes 12, 18 and 16 women’s are needed.
Froggy’s Closet tries to give out seven outfits per child. With each request they give out a new pair of shoes with seven new pairs of socks and new underwear. Additionally they give each child new books, toys and any other items that are needed.
If you have clothing in good condition that your children have out grown or if you are out and about shopping please consider donating them to Froggy’s Closet.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Movie nights
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host free family-friendly movie nights June 30 (“Bristle Lip/Rapunzel/The Goose Girl”), July 7 (“National Treasure”), July 14 (“Secretariat”), July 21 (“Night at the Museum”) and July 28 (“Hidden Figures”). Grounds open a 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome. Shenandoah Valley Golf Club food truck will offer refreshment available for purchase. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce.
Bridge Night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Summer concert series
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department’s free Summer Concert Series will feature Souled Out on June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Rose Hill Park, Berryville, and Robbie Limon on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Spiker reunion cancelled
The W.R. Spiker Family Reunion will not be held this summer. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Dementia Matters
Dementia Matters, a local dementia training organization, will conduct two three-hour dementia training sessions this month for caregivers: June 28 or June 30 at the Our Health campus, 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Call or text 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.