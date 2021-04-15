New musical ‘BLooM!’
Shenandoah Conservatory’s musical theater department presents “BLooM!,” a staged reading of a new musical in development. Showtimes are 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Set in the fantastical world of the flower kingdom, follows Lily, a beautiful Daylily, and her journey to the botanical metropolis of Eternal Spring for the crowning of the Bloom Princess. But when a forbidden attraction to a Moonbeam turns her world upside down, Lily must choose whether to follow the rules of Mother Nature or the laws of attraction. General Admission Chair Seating: $10. Chair seating includes a full view of the stage. General Admission Lawn Seating: $5. Bring your own blanket or chair and enjoy the performance from a special lawn area.
A Long Branch Bridal Experience
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will be the site of a spectacular day of wedding planning hosted by the Magnolia Wedding Group of Winchester. Event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Meet with over 40 premier local vendors from the Shenandoah Valley to start planning your wedding — florists, cake studios, wedding planners and dress designers will be at Long Branch as well as caterers, audio/visual businesses, tent suppliers and more. $10 per person tickets can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/wmg. For more information, visit: www.magnoliaweddinggroup.com.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2021 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20 and 27 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs May 4 through June 22 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Free lunches and food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Spaghetti dinner
An Eagle Scout Project fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Meal includes spaghetti, roll and dessert.
Tax-Aide program continues
The Winchester site of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be extending its free tax service assistance through May 17 in light of the extension of federal and Virginia 2020 tax return filing deadlines. The extended service will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays only beginning April 19 through May 17. Assistance is also available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Interested parties should call 540-247-6479 during operation days and hours to schedule an appointment. Please note that due to COVID restrictions, social distancing including mask wearing will be observed.
Long Branch art show
The Galleries at Long Branch will present “Arrival Spring,” an exhibit of contemporary art, beginning Saturday and running through May 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit features the works of Peggy Duvall, Julie Mile, Winslow McCagg and Alicia Lewis.
Pajama Day at the SPCA
Friday is National Pajama Day and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating by offering $16 adoptions to anyone who wears pajamas into the SPCA.
Offer good to approved adopters for Friday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Winchester Brain Injury
The Winchester Brain Injury Group will hold a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. today. The topic will be medications and therapies. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boy sizes 18, 2T and newborn and girl size 12.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
