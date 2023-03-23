Clarke County Democratic Committee
The Clarke County Democratic Committee is launching a Community Guest Speaker Series with a presentation on “Democrats and Democracy at a Pivot Point.” Dr. Jeremy Rosner will speak at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at The Sanctuary Wellness Center, 208 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. The event is open and free to the public. Rosner led the Clinton administration’s successful incorporation of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland into the NATO alliance. He was later a partner in a polling, political analysis and consulting firm for four decades. He is the author of “The New Tug of War: Congress, the Executive Branch, and National Security.”
Crossroads Treatment Centers open house
Crossroads Treatment Centers, 500 Pegasus Court, suite 500, will have an open house from 9-11 a.m. March 25 at its Winchester location. The event is to raise awareness about the opioid use disorder treatment provided by Crossroads and across its network in Virginia and the nine additional states it serves.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. March 24. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
New location for upcoming Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be held at Restore, 400 Battaile Drive, Winchester, from 9 a.m.-noon March 25. Proceeds will benefit Seniors First. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
Winchester Rescue Mission soup, dessert sale
The Winchester Rescue Mission Ladies Auxiliary will host its monthly soup and dessert sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25 at Round Hill Ruritan, 1164 Poor House Road, Winchester.
Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 28 at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold its quarterly membership meeting from 6-8 p.m. March 30 at Winchester Ciderworks. Please join us for complimentary food and drinks and hear from state and community special guests.
Youth Art Show
ShenArts 2023 Youth Art Show is on exhibit through March 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Mosaic Church, 134 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Blood drive
On April 8 from 8 a.m.-noon, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, located at 131 Retreat Road in Bluemont, will team with local Masonic lodges and Veramar Winery to host a blood drive for INOVA and a food drive for Clarke County-based FISH food pantry. Veramar is sponsoring a raffle prize. Folks get a free entry to the raffle for every item they bring to the food drive. Blood donation appointment times can be reserved at https://bit.ly/MVD040823.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley will host its Spring 5K on April 22 at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane, Winchester. Packet pick up will start at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/5k.
Capture rainwater with your very own rain barrel
Frederick County’s annual rain barrel and compost bin sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Stephenson citizens’ convenience site, 235 Hot Run Drive. The facility is located next to Stonewall Park along Stephenson Road. 55-gallon barrels will sell for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything needed for easy set-up; 11-cubic -foot compost bins also come ready for set-up in your backyard and will sell for $50 each. Supplies are limited. Payment may be made by check or cash. No credit cards. No reservations accepted. For more information, call 540- 665-5643, ext. 1.
