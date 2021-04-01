Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2021 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs May 4 through June 22 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
T-shirts help Froggy’s Closet
The Millbrook DECA club has created a special Apple Blossom Festival t-shirt that help the nonprofit Froggy’s Closet, which provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The shirts, which incorporate the Froggy’s Closet logo, can be found on BonFire.com by searching under the name Abigail Rodriguez and Back in the Bloom Apple Blossom Fundraiser. Go to https://www.bonfire.com/back-in-the-bloom-t-shirt-fundraiser127800/ to see the shirts and to order ASAP.
Trout Fishing Derby
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, Inc. will hold its annual Trout fishing derby at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for children age 12 and under at the club property lake off Siler Road/Route 600 in northern Frederick County.
The children are invited to fish from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A free fishing tackle raffle will be held for those children present. Four hundred trout will be stocked in the lake including some fishing tackle skill and line testers.
The annual Easter Egg hunt for children age 12 and under in 3 different age groups on April 3 will begin at the same Club property at 3 p.m.
Wear a mask.
WFCCC is a nonprofit organization and celebrating its 53rd year in Frederick County.
Easter Egg Hunt at Long Branch
The traditional Easter Egg Hunt at Long Branch is back on. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Hunt times are 2:15 p.m. for children up to age 5; 2:30 p.m. ages 5 to 10; and 2:45 p.m. for ages 10 to 15. This is a free outdoor event but donations are welcome. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Bring your own basket.
In addition to the hunts, there will an Easter float, greetings by the Easter Bunny, pet the animals at Paws and Claws Four H Petting Zoo, SVERN Miniature Ponies and a Cinderella carriage ride. Food vendors onsite too. Long Branch is off U.S. 50 in Clarke County.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God, U.S. 50 west Gore, is having a take-out-only fish fry in the fellowship hall on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is gone. Catfish, mac and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, corn bread and dessert. Meals are $10. Proceeds benefit the church Food Pantry. Masks required. Advance orders, call Estelle at 858-2778.
Online auction
Wheels For Wellness, formerly known as Faith In Action, is having an online auction to raise much needed funds for the organization. Wheels For Wellness offers free transportation to medical appointments for those in the northern Shenandoah Valley who have no other way to get to their appointment. Many wonderful items have been donated for this fundraiser. View and bid at www.BiddingOwl.com/WheelsforWellness.
Tax-Aide program continues
The Winchester site of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is extending its free tax service assistance through May 17 in light of the extension of federal and Virginia 2020 tax return filing deadlines. The extended service will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays only beginning April 19 through May 17. Assistance is currently available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 15 at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Call 540-247-6479 during operation days and hours to schedule an appointment. Please note that due to COVID restrictions, social distancing including mask wearing will be observed.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue Company is having a Drive-Thru Barbecue chicken dinner on April 10 beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is sold out. Price is $13; also half chicken dinners available for $6. Information: Joanne 540-888-3230 or Merle 540-888-3201.
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Bingo
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue will resume its Tuesday night Bingo games on Tuesday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. Masks required. Social distancing will be in effect,
Community giveaway at CCAP
CCAP at 212 S. Kent St. is having a big community giveaway of baby, children, and adult clothing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10. The giveaway is open to everyone. There will also be maternity clothes, shoes and miscellaneous items available. Please wear a mask and bring a bag for your items.
Winchester Brain Injury
The Winchester Brain Injury Group will hold a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. April 15. The topic will be medications and therapies. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boy sizes 18, 2T and newborn and girl size 12.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.