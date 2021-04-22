An Extraordinary Mary Poppins Experience
Handley Regional Library System will offer a special online program for children and families called An Extraordinary Mary Poppins Experience at 11 a.m. Saturday on Facebook and YouTube (@handleyregional). The experience includes celebrating kites, umbrellas, and the “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” Mary Poppins. The virtual program will be available on Facebook and YouTube (@handleyregional) and will include puppets singing “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and a picture book reading of Mary Poppins. A kite song will be shared by Ms. Cheryl and a demonstration of assembling and decorating the DIY kite will be part of the virtual event.
Activity kits, including a DIY kite, are available for pick-up at Bowman Library. Each kit includes puzzles, recipes at 17 Cherry Tree Lane, and coloring sheets from films Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns.
Art at the Mill
Art at the Mill Opening Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Burwell Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood) and features work by more than 200 artists. Art can be purchased online beginning Friday; go to artatthemillspring2021.artcall.org/pages/web-gallery. Mill admission is $5 for adults; $3 for seniors; and free for students. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600 or director@clarkehistory.org.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2021 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs May 4 through June 22 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Spaghetti dinner
An Eagle Scout Project fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Meal includes spaghetti, roll and dessert.
Tax-Aide program continues
The Winchester site of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be extending its free tax service assistance through May 17 in light of the extension of federal and Virginia 2020 tax return filing deadlines. The extended service will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays only beginning April 19 through May 17. Assistance is also available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Interested parties should call 540-247-6479 during operation days and hours to schedule an appointment. Please note that due to COVID restrictions, social distancing including mask wearing will be observed.
Free prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Long Branch Speaker Series
Howard Means will speak about his book “Splash, 10,000 Years of Swimming” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Long Branch Historic House & Farm (off U.S. 50 in Clarke County). Attendance is limited to 25 guests; masks and social distance required. Ticket is $25. Contact Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org. Go to visitlongbranch.org/2020-long-branch-speaker-series/
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Long Branch art show
The Galleries at Long Branch will present “Arrival Spring,” an exhibit of contemporary art, beginning Saturday and running through May 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit features the works of Peggy Duvall, Julie Mile, Winslow McCagg and Alicia Lewis.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boy sizes 18, 2T and newborn and girl size 12.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
