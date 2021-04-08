Berryville Yard Sale
The Berryville Main Street Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the West Main Street parking lots at Berryville Auto Parts and Cabinet & Appliance Center as well as the municipal lot on Crow Street and at tables along Main, Crow, and Church streets. (Rain date April 17.) No admission fee for shoppers. Parking is free, too. Sellers must reserve space. Contact 540-313-7467 or info@bvmerchants.com.
Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point Races
The Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point Races will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Woodley Farm (590 Woodley Lane, Berryville) is open by reserve parking only. Cost is $150 per car. (No general admission.) Reserve space by calling 540-631-1919 or go to blueridgeraces.org. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Free prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2021 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 13, 20 and 27 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs May 4 through June 22 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Long Branch Speaker Series
Linda Jane Holden will speak on the “The Gardens of Bunny Mellon” at 6 p.m. Sunday as part of the Long Branch Speaker Series at Long Branch Historic House & Farm (830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce). Attendance is limited to 25 guests; masks and social distance required. Ticket is $25. Contact Long Branch at 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org. Go to visitlongbranch.org/2020-long-branch-speaker-series/
Spaghetti dinner
An Eagle Scout Project fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. April 24 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Meal includes spaghetti, roll and dessert.
Online auction
Wheels For Wellness, formerly known as Faith In Action, is having an online auction to raise much needed funds for the organization. Wheels For Wellness offers free transportation to medical appointments for those in the northern Shenandoah Valley who have no other way to get to their appointment. Many wonderful items have been donated for this fundraiser. View and bid at www.BiddingOwl.com/WheelsforWellness.
Tax-Aide program continues
The Winchester site of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is extending its free tax service assistance through May 17 in light of the extension of federal and Virginia 2020 tax return filing deadlines. The extended service will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays only beginning April 19 through May 17. Assistance is currently available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 15 at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Call 540-247-6479 during operation days and hours to schedule an appointment. Please note that due to COVID restrictions, social distancing including mask wearing will be observed.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue Company is having a Drive-Thru Barbecue chicken dinner on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. until everything is sold out. Price is $13; also half chicken dinners available for $6. Information: Joanne 540-888-3230 or Merle 540-888-3201.
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Bingo
Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue has resumed its Tuesday night Bingo games. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. Masks required. Social distancing will be in effect,
Community giveaway at CCAP
CCAP at 212 S. Kent St. is having a big community giveaway of baby, children, and adult clothing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The giveaway is open to everyone. There will also be maternity clothes, shoes and miscellaneous items available. Please wear a mask and bring a bag for your items.
Winchester Brain Injury
The Winchester Brain Injury Group will hold a Zoom meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. April 15. The topic will be medications and therapies. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boy sizes 18, 2T and newborn and girl size 12.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Free Foundation seeks donations
NSV F.R.E.E. Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations by appointment. Manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches and shower chairs are items especially needed. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
