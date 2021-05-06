Exploring the Outdoors
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System announce the next virtual outdoors series that will focus on climbing with local resident Lisa Klepp.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. This is a virtual program with registration required on Zoom at www.handleyregional.org/stepbystep.
Klepp has traveled to the former Soviet Union, Great Britain, Africa, Pacific Northwest, and took images on her way to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro! This climber of high peaks will share lessons learned when she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and will show photos from her adventure.
This series is hosted by Susan Tschirhart – hiker, camper, and “nature nerd” — and sponsored by Mountain Trails in Winchester.
Iris show
The Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society will present iris garden plantings in full bloom at The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on May 16. Iris stalks for entry into the show should be brought at noon, judging will be at 1 p.m. and show viewing at 2 p.m. During the judging, stroll through the gardens to look at the many iris plantings in bloom throughout the gardens. Mention at the garden gate house that you are attending the iris show for free entry into the garden area. The show will take place in the Garden Educational Center a short walk from the gate house.
Long Branch art show
The Galleries at Long Branch will present “Arrival Spring,” an exhibit of contemporary art, running through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The exhibit features the works of Peggy Duvall, Julie Mile, Winslow McCagg and Alicia Lewis.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
JWHS Athletic Association Golf Tournament
The James Wood Athletic Association Golf tournament will be held on May 14 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Contact Susan Grove at 540 877-7668 for team and donation information.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boys sizes 5T, 6 and 8 (shorts only — we have the tops), 16, 18, as well as Men’s ex-large athletic shorts and tops. For girls, sizes 12, 18 and 16 women’s are needed.
Froggy’s Closet tries to give out seven outfits per child, With each request we give out a new pair of shoes with seven new pairs of socks and new underwear. Additionally we give each child new books, toys and any other items that are needed.
If you have clothing in good condition that your children have out grown or if you are out and about shopping please consider donating them to Froggy’s Closet.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org
Fried Country Ham Dinner
Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue Company is having a Fried Country Ham Drive-thru Dinner on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. until the food runs out. Cost is $13. Menu includes fried country ham, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, fruit crisp, roll, butter. Ham sandwiches will be available also at $4 each.
Carryout Spaghetti Dinner
Wesley United Methodist Church will hold a Carryout Spaghetti Dinner between noon and 3 p.m. May 15. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Call Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734. Advance orders only and they need to be placed by May 13.
