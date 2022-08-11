Donate your denim
Apple Blossom Mall is hosting a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim," through Sept. 5.
Donated denim apparel will be sent to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester for distribution to local students that face financial instability or need help with clothing.
People can drop off denim items (jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more) in a special bin at the Aeropostale store inside the mall. Those who do will receive a special discount at Aeropostale.
Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For further information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., will serve lunch in the social hall on Aug. 12 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Youth Summer Reading Finale
Handley Regional Library System will celebrate the end of summer reading with its big Youth Summer Reading Finale on Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Prizes will be awarded at the “Oceans of Possibilities” finale, along with a program of puppets, story sharing, activities and more. All logging of reading and activities and distributing tickets must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 10. Winners of prizes are announced on Facebook and Instagram on Aug. 11 and at the finale.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Cornhole tournament to benefit SIDS research
A cornhole tournament to benefit SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) research will be held from noon-6 pm. Aug. 14 at Middletown Community Park, 2nd Street, Middletown. Organizer is Paul Frame of the Front Rawl Baggers. Two tournaments: 1st is a blind draw with $10 entry person; the 2nd is $30 per team. 50-50 payout to top 3 teams in both tournaments. Food trucks, music by DJCam, raffles, more. Fun for all ages. For more information, contact Stan Wolfrey at 540-877-5193.
Clowser reunion
The 57th Annual Clowser Family Reunion will be held Aug. 14 at noon at the Exchange Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. Meal includes fried catfish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $12. Proceeds will benefit the church pantry ministry.
Evans Home fundraiser
Winchester Mitsubishi is having a fundraiser on Aug 20 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. to raise money for Henry & William Evans Home for Children in Winchester.
Cather reunion
The 65th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 21 at Round Hill Fire and Rescue Company’s Event Center at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester (off U.S. 50 West; signs will be posted). The event center will open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. A cake walk will be held. Donations of cakes, cookies or pies appreciated. For more information, contact Linda Cather at 540-539-3307 or lcather@gmail.com.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council's upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to USPS complications, some classmates may not have received their mailed invitation for our upcoming JW 1970 Class (52nd) Reunion scheduled for Sept. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. (Cost: $35) If you have NOT received your invitation or know of a fellow classmate not receiving their mailing, please contact Joanie Windle Anderson at joanieandy@gmail.com. Also, any questions you may have or concerns about price can be directed to Joanie. Also see the JWHS Class of 1970 Facebook page.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Wheels for Wellness seeking drivers
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If you have a few extra hours to volunteer visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and to apply.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports including track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
