AARP Tax-Aide tax service ending soon
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is winding down its operations as the tax filing deadline approaches. Federal and state tax returns are being prepared for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester, through Thursday, April 14. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 540-227-0884 between the hours of 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, social security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last tax year’s return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 on the appropriate days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Woman of the Year
The Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women will honor Elizabeth (Libba) McCall Pendleton as the 2022 Woman of the Year. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. It will be held in the Loudoun Hall of First Presbyterian Church, Winchester. The event is open to the public.
Although the main entry for First Presbyterian Church is on the walking mall, for this event, access to Loudoun Hall will be from Cameron Street. The parking spaces are behind the church and directly across from the Yount, Hyde and Barbour’s accounting offices at 50 S. Cameron St. Please enter Loudoun Hall from the rear of the church; entry will be marked by balloons. Call Theresa Merkel at 540-664-1266 for additional information. We respectfully request that all attendees wear a mask.
Bunny at Apple Blossom Mall for Easter
The Bunny has arrived at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, and will be there until April 16 for families to visit. Reservations are encouraged for the Bunny Photo Experience. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. Hours on April 16 will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Caring Bunny for children with disabilities is scheduled for April 3 from 9-11 a.m. For more information, visit simon.com.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on April 8 from 3 p.m. until the food is gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $10. Take-out only. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Picking party
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will host a music Picking Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 8 at the Woodmen of the World building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. If you play guitar, banjo or any stringed instrument or just want to sit back and enjoy, stop by. Admission is free. Club members will be selling refreshments.
Lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Methodist Church, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. April 8.
Cornhole tournament
Shenandoah University Student Nurses’ Association will host a cornhole tournament from noon to 5 p.m. April 9 in Shentel Stadium at the university. Proceeds will be donated to Winchester Medical Center faculty for their commitment to serving COVID-19 patients and the community. Cost: $15 to preregister/nonstudent; $10 preregister/student; $20 on-site, space permitting. Questions? Email Erin at erisch17@su.edu or Sydney at sdamico19@su.edu.
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue dinner
Roast beef and ham drive-thru dinner will be held April 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. Meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. No substitutions, deletions or exchanges. While supplies last. Cost: $15. Peanut butter pies available for $10. For more information, call 540-888-3988. The fire station is located at 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester.
Easter egg hunts
• Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have an Easter egg hunt starting at 5 p.m. April 8.
• Stephens City United Methodist Church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for three different age groups. There will be 4,000 eggs to find, plus an appearance by the Easter bunny and others. Location: Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City, across from Clem’s Garage. A flower sale will also be held at the same location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 11 a.m. April 16 at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
• Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester will have an “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 1-3 p.m. April 15 for all children. This is a free event. Just bring a basket and a friend. There will be crafts, cupcake decorating, the Easter story, snacks and drinks, face painting, egg hunt by age groups, more.
• Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held from noon-3 p.m. April 16 at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Enter from Nelson Road. The hunt is for children up to 15 years old. Be sure to bring your own Easter basket. The Easter bunny will be there, in addition to a petting zoo and Shenandoah Carriage Company’s Cinderella Carriage Ride. This is a free outdoor event. Donations accepted.
Apple Blossom parade route seats
Reserve your seats now for both parades (Firefighters’ and Grand Feature) for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The seats are on North Washington Street. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092.
Kids Bloomin’ Mile, Valley Health 10K
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is partnering with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department on the return of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile and the Valley Health 10K during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The Kids Bloomin’ Mile will be held at 4 p.m. April 29. Cost is participate is $20. The Valley Health 10K is set for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Early registration is $30. Both races will take place near Handley High School. To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
