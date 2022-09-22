Newtown Heritage Festival informational meeting
The Newtown Heritage Festival Committee of Stephens City will hold an informational meeting and interest session at 6 p.m. today at Newtown Commons on Main Street. Individuals who want to learn more about the festival and how they can help, volunteer and support the annual event are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome. Questions? Email nhf30more@gmail.com.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Friday from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries’ annual meeting will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Plot holders are encouraged to attend. Updated contact information will be collected. The cemetery phone number is 540-539-6047.
United Way Rubbermaid Sale
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside the Belk store in Winchester. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
FISH’s Mobile Community Table
Stop by FISH of Clarke County’s Mobile Community Table from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road, Millwood. Recipes to share, prepared foods to taste, snack pack bags for kids, personal care items and much more. Join us every month for a variety of food and household items for you and your family and see what benefits you may be entitled to from the Department of Social Services. For more information, contact FISH of Clarke County at 540-955-1823.
Spaghetti dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Freewill offering. To-go orders only. Proceeds benefit children’s church.
Kids Art Club
ShenArts is launching a new Kids Art Club with a fun event for the whole family — it’s a collaborative art project that will be installed at the Virginia Beach Art Center in October. The club will design and create paper feathers for The Feather Project, a community art project intended to bring awareness and healing to indigenous and non-indigenous people. The club’s kick off is 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City. For more information, email rachel@shenarts.org.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Life Chain
The Respect Life Ministry of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester will hold their annual Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2. All are welcome to come and stand peacefully and prayerfully in witness for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Officials signs will be provided. Families welcome. Ice cream social afterwards.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers’ 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
John Handley High School Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. We invite all class members and guests to attend. For more information, contact Jackie at 540-665-1075.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1972
The James Wood High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 23-24. A Friday evening casual gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Willie Sutton’s Restaurant in downtown Winchester. The Show will be held at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. For more details and an official invitation, call 540-667-8175 or 540-336-2964.
John Handley High School Class of 1977
The John Handley High School Class of ’77 will have its reunion on Oct. 22. If you have not received your registration form, go to the class Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/Handleyclass1977 or contact kimberlypburke@outlook.com.
